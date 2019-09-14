Morning digest: Contempt for politicians and media overrides ‘azadi’ in Kashmir, SC says government has failed to bring in Uniform Civil Code, and more

More than a month after Jammu and Kashmir lost its special constitutional status and Statehood, Varghese K. George visits the Valley and finds people, distrustful of politicians and the media, feeling the effects of a lockdown by the State and a shutdown called by protesters.

Thirty three people, most of them in their 20s, drowned during the immersion of Ganesh idols in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, officials said on Friday. Some of the dead were minors, they said.

The Desperate Housewives star paid $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT scores. The scandal exposed the lengths to which parents will go to get their children into the “right” schools and reinforced suspicions that the college admissions process is slanted toward the rich

Frustrated by the absence of a clearly communicated strategy on Afghanistan and a lack of responsiveness to invitations issued by it, the U.S. House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs Committee has subpoenaed the U.S. envoy to the U.S.-Taliban negotiations.

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to hear a plea by Facebook to call forth petitions pending in various high courts concerning the linking of social media accounts of users with their Aadhaar numbers.

The statue of Kempe Gowda — whom the Vokkaliga community identifies as an icon — could be 100-ft. tall. Besides, a museum to showcase his achievements and growth of Bengaluru will come up on one-acre land within the airport premises, said sources.

The Supreme Court said the nation has still not endeavoured to secure for its citizens a Uniform Civil Code. The government has till date taken no action, a Bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose observed in a judgment delivered on Friday.

India’s exports contracted 6.05% in August to $26.13 billion, official data released on Friday showed. The trade deficit widened marginally to $13.45 billion. Iron ore exports grew by a whopping 357%.

Pharma exports bucked the recessionary trend, to clock 11% growth in the first quarter this fiscal and followed it up with a robust, over 21% growth in July.

Jofra Archer took six wickets as England's bowlers gave their side a handy lead on the second day of the final Ashes test, reducing Australia to 225 all out in reply to their own first innings score of 294 at the Oval on Friday.

With every save, every blocked Qatari shot, every Indian counter-attack, and every additional second on the clock, his nerves were fraying. When the final whistle went, he said.