Tributes pour in from across the aisle for Sitaram Yechury

Tributes poured in for CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who passed away on Thursday, from friends, admirers and opponents. While Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi called him “protector of the idea of India”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated his “ability to connect across the political spectrum.”

Air taxis will soon be a reality in India: PM Modi

Air taxis will soon be “a reality in India”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing a conference of civil aviation Ministers in the Asia Pacific region.

Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court to deliver Kejriwal bail verdict on September 13

The Supreme Court is scheduled on September 13 to pronounce its judgment on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petitions for bail and quashing of arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan had heard the case and reserved it for judgment on September 5. The Supreme Court cause list shows Justice Kant would pronounce the verdict.

Doctors refuse to meet Mamata Banerjee without livestreaming

In a dramatic standoff at the West Bengal State Secretariat on Thursday (September 12, 2024), striking resident doctors from State-run hospitals arrived for talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but then refused to enter the auditorium as the government would not allow them to livestream the meeting.

Need to diversify production lines of LCA to meet demand: IAF Chief

As the Indian Air Force (IAF) awaits deliveries of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk1A and India markets the fighter for exports, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has said there is the issue of matching up production capability with requirements.

Alleged involvement in crime not a ground for bulldozing private property: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday (September 12, 2024) said the allleged involvement of a person in a crime was not a ground for the demolition of his or her property.

Sitaram Yechury: An affable comrade who played peacemaker in Kerala

In 2016, soon after the CPI(M) and the Left Democratic Front coasted to victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, riding primarily on the popularity of veteran leader V.S. Achuthanandan, a crisis of immense proportions loomed over the win.

Satellite-based tolling likely from next year, says government official

The satellite-based tolling system for highways will be rolled out in the first quarter of 2025, said a senior official of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

‘Congress-AAP alliance talks in Haryana failed because of seat choice differences’

Differences over the choice of seats led to the collapse of Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance talks in Haryana, a senior Congress leader said on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Will not share any public platform with Mamata Banerjee, says Governor Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday (September 12, 2024) said he will not share any public platform with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people’s outcry over the rape and murder of a R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor.

Rich tributes paid to ‘son of Andhra’ Sitaram Yechury

Rich tributes were paid to veteran Communist leader and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury at a condolence meeting organised by the CPI(M) district committee, at the CITU office near Jagadamba Junction on Thursday evening.

Nagamangala violence: BJP leaders blame it on ‘appeasement politics’; seek high-level probe

Condemning the attack on a Ganesha idol procession in Nagamangala on Wednesday night and the subsequent violence, the Opposition BJP has described it as a “direct fallout of the Congress government’s appeasement politics”.

Gujarat government announces special relief package for flood-hit Vadodara businesses

Gujarat government on Thursday (September 12, 2024) announced a special compensation package for traders, street vendors and shop owners, affected by the recent floods in Vadodara.

Facing charges under UAPA, Bandipora candidate files nomination papers with GPS tracker on ankle

Hafiz Mohammad Sikander Malik became the first electoral candidate in Jammu and Kashmir to file his nomination papers with a Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker attached to his ankle.

Govt. authorises Staff Selection Commission to perform Aadhaar authentication

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has authorised the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to perform Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis for establishing the identity of candidates during registration and at various stages of examination and recruitment

Kashmir issue, not elections, our priority, says Engineer Rashid

Member of Parliament and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid on Thursday (September 12, 2024) said the Kashmir issue, and not elections, was his party’s top agenda, as he addressed his first public rally in north Kashmir’s Delina after release from Tihar Jail a day ago.