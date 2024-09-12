Cabinet nod for free health cover to all those 70 years and above

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved health coverage to all the senior citizens aged 70 and above irrespective of income under the flagship scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress declares 40 more candidates

A day ahead of the deadline to submit nomination papers for the Assembly election in Haryana, the Congress named 40 more candidates late on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) night

Uttar Pradesh court awards life term for Islamic preacher, 11 others in conversion case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Lucknow on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) sentenced Islamic scholar and preacher Maulana Kalim Siddiqui along with 11 others to life imprisonment in an illegal religious conversion case.

Developed border areas act as deterrence to adversary’s claims: Army Chief

Our objective is to transform the villages along the Northern borders, especially in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh, which are suffering from limited connectivity and infrastructure, into a ‘Model Village’, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). We aim to connect them to the mainstream of development, he stated.

Pilgrims to wear helmets for Kedarnath yatra ‘danger zones’

A day after five pilgrims died in a landslide while returning from the Kedarnath temple, an official in Uttarakhand said pilgrims would now have to wear helmets around the ‘danger zones’ on the yatra route, especially in the rainy season.

Cabinet approves ₹2,000-crore ‘Mission Mausam’

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved ‘Mission Mausam’ on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) with an outlay of ₹2,000 crore over two years.

Haryana Cabinet recommends dissolution of State Assembly

The Haryana State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) gave its nod to a proposal to dissolve the 14th State Assembly, according to an official statement. The proposal will be sent to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya for approval.

Waqf Bill: both Hindu and Muslim groups speed up campaigns urging people to send suggestions to Parliamentary panel

With just two days left for the last date for submission of suggestions from the public to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) formed to examine the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, both Muslim and Hindu organisations have intensified their campaigns to ensure that people send their feedback to the government.

U.K. sanctions ten ships from Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’

The U.K. government, on Wednesday, announced sanctions on a “shadow fleet” of ten Russian oil tankers that it has alleged were circumventing Western oil sanctions.

New scheme to provide ‘digital identities’ to fishery industry workers

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh said in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) that the Centre working to increase the seafood exports to ₹1 lakh crore annually from around ₹60,000 crore in the last financial year.

Centre to nudge banks to fund renewable energy projects

To help meet India’s ₹30 trillion funding requirements for installing 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is in talks with financial institutions, public and private sector banks, urging them to commit a portion of their loans to renewable energy projects.

ED attaches fresh assets of Nirav Modi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai Zonal Office has provisionally attached proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties and bank balances amounting to ₹29.75 Crore in the case of PNB Bank fraud by Nirav Modi , ED officials said in a press statement on September 11, 2024.