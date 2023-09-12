Morning Digest | China says New Delhi Declaration reaffirms G-20 is body for economic issues, ‘not geopolitics’, Congress slams Modi Government for exceeding G-20 budget, and more

September 12, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST

New Delhi Declaration reaffirms G-20 is body for economic issues, ‘not geopolitics’: China

China on September 11 in its first official reaction to the G-20 Summit said it welcomed the New Delhi Declaration which had “reaffirmed” that the G-20 was a form for “economic cooperation” and “not a platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues.” Beijing said it also “welcomed” the ambitious new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) plan unveiled on Saturday — announced by India, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union, seen as a counter to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) — but said it should not become a “geopolitical tool”. The IMEC comprises an Eastern Corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and a Northern Corridor connecting the Gulf to Europe, and will include a railway and ship-rail transit network and road transport routes.

Congress slams Modi Government for exceeding G-20 budget

A day after the G-20 summit, the Congress attacked the Narendra Modi Government for over-shooting the budget allotted for the summit and urged him to at least now turn his attention back to the more pressing issues facing the country like inflation, unemployment and Manipur violence. In a detailed post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter), party president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the people have started paving the way for the BJP-led government’s departure in 2024 general elections. “Modi ji is trying hard to conceal the truth. But the public is only interested in hearing the truth and not the distractionary issues,” he said.

Several hill villages in Manipur wrongly included in valley districts: ST panel

A report by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has observed that several hill villages in Manipur were wrongly included in the valley districts during the Census 2011 exercise. It said that in the Booklet of Census of India 2011 and Administrative Atlas, “Manipur has wrongly included several hill villages under valley districts” and that the issue had been flagged to the State government by the office of the Registrar General of India in 2017. Following this, the Revenue department of Manipur had in October 2022 asked the deputy commissioners of the districts concerned to rectify the list of hill villages (around 400) overlapping between the districts of Kakching, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, Bishnupur Districts, the NCST report noted.

Mamata reshuffles Cabinet, Babul shunted out of Tourism department

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reshuffled the State’s Council of Ministers and shifted singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo from the State’s Tourism department. Indranil Sen, another a singer-turned-politician, was given the Independent charge of the State’s Tourism department. He also holds the portfolio of the Technical Education, Training, and Skill Development Department. Mr. Supriyo, who holds the charge of the Information Technology department, has been assigned to the Department of Non-conventional and Renewable Energy Sources. Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was given additional charges of the Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, the bureaucrat said. Minister Pradip Mazumdar, who holds the Department of Panchayats and Rural Development, was given charge of the Department of Co-operation. Arup Roy, Minister of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture was earlier in charge of the Department of Co-operation.

After year’s delay, CSIR’s Bhatnagar awards for 2022 announced

After nearly a year’s delay, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has publicised the list of awardees for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (SSB) awards for 2022, considered among the prestigious prizes for science in India. While usually announced on September 26 – CSIR’s Foundation Day – the prizes weren’t announced last year, without any official reason being ascribed. Last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs constituted a committee to review all the national awards administered by various science and medical ministries and whittled down some of them. The SSB awards were however retained.

U.S. approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall

The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration decision opens the newest shots from Moderna and Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to most Americans even if they’ve never had a coronavirus vaccination. It’s part of a shift to treat fall updates of the COVID-19 vaccine much like getting a yearly flu shot. There’s still another step: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off. A CDC advisory panel is set to issue recommendations Tuesday on who most needs the updated shots. Vaccinations could begin later this week, and both the COVID-19 and flu shot can be given at the same visit.

2020 riots | Court reserves order on Sharjeel Imam’s bail

A court here on Monday reserved for September 25 its order on the bail plea of student activist Sharjeel Imam, who has been in custody since January 28, 2020. Mr. Imam was arrested in a case relating to alleged inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He was initially booked under the IPC sections pertaining to sedition, among others. Later, he, along with Umar Khalid, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal and others was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the IPC for alleged consipiracy behind the 2020 riots in the national capital. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court was hearing the plea of Mr. Imam, seeking bail on the ground that he has already served half the maximum prison sentence of seven years under the UAPA.

Kashmir Valley’s growers are anxious as import duty is relaxed on American apples

The Union government’s decision to relax 20% customs duty on apples imported from the U.S. at the recently concluded G-20 summit left orchardists in the Kashmir Valley jittery. The announcement has come in the wake of a dip in apple prices this year. Kashmir’s apple industry is battling a number of issues. “Farmers in Kashmir have always sought 100% duty on apple imports to ensure better returns for locals. We will keep demanding an increase in import duties,” Majid Aslam Wafai, chairperson, All Kashmir Fruit Growers Dealers, told The Hindu.

We told KL to get ready five minutes before toss and his performance showed his mindset: Rohit

Virat Kohli was brilliant in pacing his innings as usual but India captain Rohit Sharma doffed his hat for comeback man KL Rahul, whose hundred was equally important in team’s record breaking 228-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Monday. Kohli scored an unbeaten on 122 and Rahul remained 111 not out as their 233-run stand for the third wicket took India to a record equalling 356 for two. Kuldeep Yadav blew away the Pakistan batters with a five-wicket haul to set up the big win. “Virat’s innings was brilliantly paced. And then KL, last minute to get back from injury and play 5 minutes before the toss. We told him to get ready. Shows the mindset of the player. Looking at how we batted, there were lots of positives with the openers and then Virat and KL,” said Rohit.

People are not bothered about arrest of Naidu, says Andhra Pradesh Home Minister

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has said that people of the State are bothered about the arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and it is evident from the poor response to the State-wide bandh called by the party on September 11 Monday. Addressing the media on the sidelines of the two-day 8th National Conference of Heads of Prisons of All States and Union Territories on Prisons and Correctional Services in Amrit Kaal, at Rushikonda here on Monday, Ms. Vanitha claimed that people were happy with the arrest of Mr. Naidu. “TDP is trying to misguide people to gain sympathy. The State government had offered a special helicopter for Mr. Naidu’s safe journey from Nandyal to Vijayawada. However, he (Mr. Naidu) refused and took the road route only to gain sympathy,” said the Home Minister.

Congress conducts bhoomi puja to clear all hurdles for its Vijaya Bheri meeting

Telangana Congress conducted ‘Bhoomi Puja’, a ritual performed in honour of Goddess Bhoomi Devi and Vastu to eradicate the ill-affects in the land, for its upcoming ‘Vijaya Bheri’ public meeting on September 17 where Sonia Gandhi will announce five guarantees for the people of Telangana, seeking their support in the ensuing Assembly elections. AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and DCC president Challa Narsimha Reddy performed the puja to start the process of cleaning up the land for its important public meeting, which the Congress says, will kickstart the poll campaign in Telangana.

Juventus midfielder Pogba provisionally suspended for doping

Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended after a doping control detected elevated levels of testosterone, Italian anti-doping authorities (Nado) told AFP on Monday. After a nightmare season between injuries and a blackmail affair, the 30-year-old’s dreams of bouncing back were shattered by the alleged doping offence after Juventus’s 3-0 win at Udinese on August 20, during which he was an unused substitute. On Monday, the 2018 world champion had told Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera of his “desire to play” after a “difficult year” which could have “destroyed” him. Instead he received a new blow.

Foreign rescuers join Morocco quake race against time

Moroccan rescuers supported by newly-arrived foreign teams on Monday faced an intensifying race against time to dig out any survivors from the rubble of mountain villages, on the third day after the country’s strongest-ever earthquake .The 6.8-magnitude quake struck the Atlas mountains late on Friday southwest of the tourist centre of Marrakesh. It killed almost 2,500 people and injured a similar number, according to the latest official toll. In the disaster-stricken community of Talat Nyacoub, 12 ambulances and several dozen 4X4s from the Army and police were deployed while around 100 Moroccan rescuers were searching for signs of life amid the collapsed buildings.

Climate change ‘dystopian future already here’, says UN rights chief

Climate change is sparking human rights emergencies in numerous countries, the UN rights chief said on Monday, stressing the need to fight the impunity of those who “plunder our environment”. Speaking before the United Nations Human Rights Council, Volker Turk pointed to recent examples of the “environmental horror that is our global planetary crisis”. He described visiting Basra, Iraq, where date palms once lined canals, but now “drought, searing heat, extreme pollution and fast-depleting supplies of fresh water are creating barren landscapes of rubble and dust”. “This spiralling damage is a human rights emergency for Iraq, and many other countries,” he said in his address opening the 54th council session in Geneva.

