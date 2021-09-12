Morning Digest: Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez to win U.S. Open; man held for brutal rape, murder in western Mumbai, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on September 11 by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. The 18-year-old became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the first British woman to hoist a major trophy since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977.

A 32-year-old woman, a mother of two, died after being subjected to sexual assault in the early hours of Friday in Mumbai. Based on the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of various cameras covering the scene of the crime and its nearby areas, the Mumbai police team investigating the case has identified and arrested Mohan Chauhan (45), a resident of Kurla. He was produced in court on Saturday afternoon and remanded in police custody till September 21.

The Supreme Court has held that magistrates cannot favour the probe agency to extend the period of investigation in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) cases at will. Under UAPA, the investigation has to be completed within 90 days. If not, the accused is entitled to default bail.

In the 1840s, when British botanist William Griffith came across the rare holoparasitic flowering plant Sapria himalayana in Arunachal Pradesh, there were not enough ways to document it. A botanical portrait of the root parasite plant with bright red flowers and sulphur yellow dots was made as early as in 1842 hundreds of miles away, near Kolkata, by a painter named Lutchman Singh.

BJP on Saturday declared the removal of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, making him the fifth head of a BJP-ruled State to lose his job this year. The year began with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat being replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, who was himself replaced by Pushkar Dhami in four months.

The international community wants to ensure that Afghanistan can never again become a “safe haven” of terrorism, said Marise Payne, Foreign Minister of Australia. Addressing the media after the inaugural “2+2” Minister-level meeting held here on Saturday, India and Australia displayed a common approach to the Afghan crisis with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar saying the policy is summed up by the Security Council Resolution 2593.

Infighting in Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] is likely to intensify in coming days as the party’s new national president and MP, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, has been dissolving different cells of the party and removing party leaders and workers known to be close to former party president and now Union Steel Minister R.C.P. Singh.

As a prelude to the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) meeting on climate change in Glasgow in November, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, will visit India next week to meet officials and private sector representatives, the State Department announced.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday extended the deadline for linking of Aadhaar details with the Universal Account Number (UAN) for employees in the northeast and workers of certain establishments till December 31.

Some 150 people from Myanmar’s Chin State have crossed over to Mizoram in the past few days following airstrikes by the military. This has triggered worries about another phase of the influx of Myanmar nationals in Mizoram, which began enrolling some 400 refugee children more than a week ago.

With 19 days still left in September, Delhi received the highest rainfall for September in 77 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This is also the second highest rainfall for the month of September in 121 years. The city has till now received 380.2 mm rainfall in September this year, and the highest was 417.3 mm in 1944, according to the IMD.