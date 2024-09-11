Kolkata rape and murder case: Doctors continue protests, reject Bengal government call for talks

Responding to the claims by government officials, the protesting doctors said, “We want to keep all channels for negotiations and talks open. But the way they wrote the email and the language they used was an insult to us. The way the email came to us, it was not an official email; it was a mail from the Health Secretary, we are not in any position to officially respond to it. If there is any positive response from the government to our five demands, we are ready to consider their appeal to hold talks.”

Six Indians released from Russian Army

At least six Indians enlisted with the Russian Army have been released from their camps on Russia-Ukraine border, months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue “personally” with President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow in July.

Top U.S. diplomat Donald Lu to visit India, Bangladesh

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu will be in India and Bangladesh for the September 10-16 period, the U.S. State Department has announced. Mr. Lu will be in India for the U.S.-India “2+2” Foreign and Defence Ministries’ intersessional dialogue.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘prejudice against reservation’ got exposed in U.S.: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of being “anti-reservation” and of opposing the interests of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Adivasis, citing a statement of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in the U.S.

SEBI chief’s husband received ₹4.78 crore from Mahindra group: Congress

Alleging a conflict of interest, the Congress on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) alleged that Dhaval Buch, husband of Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), received ₹4.78 crore between 2019 and 2021 from Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Limited at a time when the SEBI was adjudicating cases of the same group.

Congress reposes faith in sitting MLAs from Muslim-dominated Nuh; BJP replaces two candidates from 2019 Assembly poll

All three Congress candidates from the Meo Muslim-dominated Nuh district in Haryana – Aftab Ahmed, Mamman Khan and Mohammad Ilyas – on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) filed their nominations for the Assembly polls scheduled for October 5.

We will fight unitedly on all 288 seats: NCP-Ajit Pawar faction

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held closed-door meetings with all the Mahayuti allies in Mumbai, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Ajit Pawar faction Maharashtra State president Sunil Tatkare said there was no question of a friendly fight on any seats in the State.

Israel releases video of a Gaza tunnel where it says Hamas killed six hostages

The Israeli military has released video footage of a Gaza tunnel where it says six hostages were recently killed by Hamas. The video shows a low, narrow passageway deep underground that had no bathroom and poor ventilation.

Bulldozers raze illegal structures in Surat after stones thrown at Ganesh pandal

Local authorities in Gujarat’s Surat carried out a demolition drive, razing illegal buildings and temporary structures, in an area that saw rioting following alleged stone-pelting of a Ganesh pandal.

Israeli defense chief says a temporary truce with Hamas is possible

Israel’s Defence Minister says the window is closing on an opportunity to reach a temporary cease-fire deal with the Hamas militant group that he believes could also bring calm to the country’s volatile northern border with Lebanon.

Rural access to electricity had differential benefits: Study

Access to electricity benefited larger, populous villages disproportionately more than hamlets with fewer households, an analysis of the Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyut Yojana – a programme launched in 2005 to provide and improve electricity access to roughly 4,00,000 Indian villages.

Haryana CM Nayab Saini files nomination from Ladwa

Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Nayab Saini on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) filed his nomination for the Assembly election from the Ladwa constituency, saying that his only mission was take the State forward on the path of development.

BJP MP objects to suggestion to call SEBI chief to depose before PAC

With the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) setting the agenda to review the performance of “regulatory bodies established by Acts of Parliament”, PAC member and Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday, demanded that Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, who faced allegations of conflict of interest, be called in to depose.