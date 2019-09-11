Morning digest: Restrictive measures in J&K being eased, India tells UNHRC; 114 dams put on high alert in Gujarat after heavy rain, and more

India on Tuesday declared that Pakistan was trying to polarise the UN Human Rights Council to advance its agenda in South Asia. It reminded the U.N. body about its free media, vibrant civil society and institutional framework that upholds human rights in the country.

Gujarat continues to be battered by heavy rains, prompting authorities to put more than 100 dams and reservoirs on high alert.

The State has put more than half of its water bodies on high alert following heavy water inflows at the reservoirs as rains continue unabated, exceeding more than 110 % of the season’s total rainfall.

The government has been keen to get the panchayat polls “completed”, including taking the next step to BDCs and the zilla panchayat polls. The polls will take forward the process towards full devolution of rural and urban local bodies.

Eleven persons, against whom charge sheets have been filed for beating Tabrez, a 24-year-old man, to death, will be facing trial under Section 304 of IPC, which is culpable homicide not amounting to murder, instead of murder charges under Section 302.

Addressing an event on ‘Furthering India’s Development — 100 days of Bold Initiatives & Decisive Actions’ of the Centre, Nirmala Sitharaman said there have been instances in the past when the GDP has dipped too.

Mr. Bolton, the third National Security Adviser in the current administration, had a long list of differences with U.S. President Donald Trump on a range of security and foreign policy issues — including Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan, leading to his departure around midday on Tuesday.

“Well, India and Pakistan are having a conflict over Kashmir, as you know. I think it’s a little bit less heated right now than it was two weeks ago, and I’m willing to help them. I get along with both countries very well. I’m willing to help them if they want,” Mr. Trump said.

Apple announced 'Arcade' in partnership with gaming giants Konami, Capcom and Annapurna Interactive. It will feature 100,000 groundbreaking games, and is being dubbed as "the world's first subscription service for mobile, desktop, and living room.”

While most auto companies are constantly cutting down production to reduce the inventory on factory premises and at dealerships, they are focussing on export markets to make up for the losses in the home market.

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who also wore the captain’s armband in absence of talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri, was the star as he single-handedly baulked Qatar in the Group E match.