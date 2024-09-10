GoM set up to review 18% GST on health, life covers

To soothe the growing clamour for a reduction in the 18% tax levy on the premium paid for health and life insurance policies, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Monday set the stage for a possible rethink by mandating a stiff 50-day deadline for a new Group of Ministers (GoM) to review the tax rate.

Protesting doctors in Bengal disappointed after Supreme Court directive to resume work

The Supreme Court, while hearing the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case on Monday (September 9, 2024) telling protesting resident doctors in West Bengal to resume work by 5 p.m. on Tuesday caused widespread disappointment among doctors on strike across medical colleges in the State demanding safety and justice.

Bangladesh to seek extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India

Bangladesh’s war crimes tribunal is to seek the extradition of ousted leader Sheikh Hasina from neighbouring India, its chief prosecutor has said, accusing her of carrying out “massacres”.

Congress releases third list of 19 candidates for J&K polls

The Congress on Monday released its third list for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, fielding JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla from RS Pura-Jammu South, Chaudhary Lal Singh from Basohli, and former NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan from Bishnah (SC).

About 97,000 PF members, pensioners to benefit by pension on higher wages

Nearly 97,640 PF (Provident Fund) members and pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, across the country are expected to benefit with pension on higher wages (PoWH).

At BRICS summit in Russia, Doval may meet Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi, discuss Line of Actual Control

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will attend a three-day meeting of BRICS and BRICS Plus High-Level Security Officials beginning on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, where he will engage with Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu in their first meeting since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine, as well as China’s top diplomat Wang Yi.

Hindi should be generally accepted as the language of work with consensus: Shah’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was unanimously re-elected the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language on Monday (September 9, 2024), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

People in politics should not retire, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

“I think nobody should retire from politics. I am saying this because those who believe in an ideology, those who want to serve the nation and serve the community, they have to do this until their end. They have to awaken the people,” Mr. Kharge said while launching the autobiography of former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, Five Decades in Politics.

Tharoor seeks urgent SC hearing on defamation case for remarks against PM Modi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday (September 9, 2024) sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on his plea against a Delhi High Court verdict refusing to quash defamation proceedings against him on a complaint over his alleged “scorpion on Shivling” remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Day after Rajnath’s remarks on 2016 talks, Mirwaiz says Hurriyat always supported dialogue on Kashmir

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while reacting to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s reference to a dialogue initiative of 2016, on Monday (September 9, 2024) said his amalgam “never opposed dialogue on Kashmir and strongly advocated engagement as a means of resolution”.

Heavy rain pounds Malkangiri, Koraput districts of Odisha

Torrential rain battered Odisha’s Malkangiri district, severing its connections with the rest of the State as roads were submerged at multiple locations on Monday (September 9, 2024). Several areas of the district were inundated.

Supreme Court dismisses plea to halt Indian firms’ supply of arms to Israel during Gaza conflict

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 9, 2024) refused to entertain a petition filed by former civil servants, activists, academicians to cancel the existing licences and permissions, halt any new licences given to Indian companies to supply military equipment, arms to Israel during the ongoing Gaza conflict