Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

Step by step: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted by party workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanniyakumari on September 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharat Jodo Yatra | Opposition is in a difficult fight, says, says Rahul Gandhi

On the second day of his Bharat Joda Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the fight in India today was not between one political party and another, but a fight between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition.

Day-long mourning for U.K. Queen tomorrow

India announced a day of National Mourning on Sunday, September 11, to mark the passing of the Queen of United Kingdom Elizabeth II. The government announced the day of mourning on Friday, adding that President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent condolence messages to the U.K. royal family and government.

Bilkis Bano case: SC asks Gujarat to record documents concerning remission

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the State of Gujarat to place on record the documents concerning the remission granted to 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

I-T department survey team took all data by cloning its servers, private mobile phones: Oxfam India

Two days after the officials of the Income-Tax (I-T) department conducted ‘survey’ on Oxfam India on suspicion of financial irregularities, the non-profit organisation said that survey team took all data by cloning its server and private mobile phones of senior leadership team.

Infantry battalions in rest of Arunachal get major upgrade

Latest Sig Saur rifles, Negev Light Machine Guns (LMG), Carl Gustaf-Mk3 84 mm rocket launchers, digital spotter scopes, fuel cell chargers for patrols, all-terrain vehicles and satellite terminals are some of the new inductions for the infantry soldiers in the Rest of Arunachal Pradesh (RALP), beyond the Tawang sector, in Arunachal Pradesh.

Nirmala Sitharaman urges people to be more positive about India’s achievements

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday urged people to be more positive about India’s achievements, and described the BusinessLine Changemaker Award winners as examples of inspirational work in areas that need urgent attention.

RSS to brainstorm on social challenges, national security in Chhattisgarh meet

The three-day All India Coordination Meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is to start in Raipur from Saturday. As many as 36 organisations affiliated with RSS will take part in the sessions, which will cover a wide range of issues, including education, training, national security and even politics as BJP president J.P. Nadda and the party’s national general secretary B.L. Santosh will participate in the meet headed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and its all India general secretary Dattareya Hosabale .

U.P. health facilities to be equipped with signs in Urdu also

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all the government health facilities in the State to have signboards and nameplates written in Urdu also. In a directive issued to all the district Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), the government asked them to make sure that the signboards and nameplates on display in the district hospitals, primary health centres and other health facilities were written in Urdu along with Hindi.

Centre bans export of broken rice due to domestic demand

The Centre has banned the export of broken rice, mostly used as animal feed and as a component for ethanol production, in view of the domestic demand and production scenario of rice. The export of broken rice had increased by 4178% during the months between April 2022 and August 2022 compared to same months of 2019.

Kartavya Path opens to public with cultural fest

After 20 months of redevelopment, Kartavya Path, which was known as Rajpath till earlier this week, reopened to the public on Friday with a cultural festival. The new look of the 2-km stretch from the India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhawan was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening. Mr. Modi also unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the canopy in India Gate.