BJP leader’s house torched in fresh unrest in Manipur

Unidentified attackers torched the house of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson in ethnic conflict-scarred Manipur on Saturday (August 31, 2024) during protest rallies taken out by Kuki-Zo tribal people demanding a separate administration.

Kolkata rape and murder: student leader gets bail, teachers protest

Amid the ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the West Bengal government on Saturday (August 31, 2024) appointed senior IAS officer Manoj Pant as the State’s Chief Secretary and released one of the student organisers of the August 27 ‘March to Nabanna’ on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court.

Supreme Court’s pendency crosses 82,000 despite full force of 34 judges most of the time in past two years

Ever since the appointment of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud as the top judge on November 9, 2022, the Supreme Court has managed to keep its judicial vacancies to the minimum.

National Conference asks poll panel to clarify motive for transfer of senior police officials ahead of polls

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday questioned the motives behind the transfer of seven top police officers in Kashmir ahead of the Assembly Election and sought clarification from the Election Commission (EC) over the matter.

Discontent brewing in J&K BJP over seat allotment; two more leaders quit

The BJP’s worries have multiplied in Jammu ahead of the Assembly election as several leaders have left the party after the ticket distribution by the party high command in Delhi.

47 Indians rescued from cyber scam centres in Laos

At least 47 Indians trapped in cyber scam centres in Laos have been rescued from Bokeo province of the country, the Indian Embassy in the Southeast Asian country said on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

Protesting doctors in Kolkata start telemedicine service, health camps

As protests against the rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) crossed 21 days, protesting resident doctors from medical colleges in the city started telemedicine facilities for patients from Saturday.

Nadda meets Bhagwat as RSS meeting in Kerala debates national affairs

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) paid homage to the victims of the Wayanad landslide on the first day of its three-day-long coordination meeting that kicked off in Palakkad on Saturday.

Health Ministry begins work to bring in manpower for its Technical Resource Centres

The Union Health Ministry along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working towards establishing Technical Resource Centres (TRC), which are mandated to systematically synthesise and evaluate evidence with the objective of developing and promoting evidence-based guidelines along with enhancing the adoption of these practices in healthcare.

Now, Telugu film industry women seek release of 2022 report on harassment

Leading women actors, producers, and directors of Telugu films are pushing the Telangana government to release a two-year-old report on sexual harassment in the industry, as the first step toward creating a safe working environment.

Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes | AMMA’s moment of reckoning

As more and more skeletons on sexual exploitation tumble out following the release of the K. Hema Committee report on the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) is facing its biggest litmus test ever in its three-decade-long existence. Nearly a week after the Kerala High Court permitted the Left Democratic Front government to make public the redacted form of the report, the executive committee of the actors’ body was dissolved amidst the growing revelations of sexual assault and harassment experienced by women members in the multi-crore industry.

Safety concerns dominate chaotic opening day of Chennai night street race

There were sky-high expectations and buzz leading up to the second round of the Indian Racing Festival at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit. It was billed as the country’s first-ever night-street racing event, where fast cars went around some of the major landmarks in the city, which has long been considered the cradle of motorsports in India.

Two new murder cases filed against ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Two new murder cases have been filed against Bangladesh’s deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her former Cabinet ministers for the killing of three persons, including two BNP activists, during the quota reform protests in the country, according to media reports.

Jannik Sinner never gives U.S. Open opponent hope of an upset like those against Djokovic and Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner never gave his third-round opponent at the U.S. Open on Saturday (August 31, 2024) Chris O’Connell, even a moment to contemplate pulling off the sort of monumental upset that eliminated Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. “It shows that this sport is unpredictable. Whenever you drop a little bit of your level — if it’s mental, if it’s tennis-wise or physical — at the end, it has a huge impact on the result,” Sinner said. “Both opponents who they lost against, they played some incredible tennis. And it happens.”

