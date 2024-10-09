Assembly election results: Haryana, J&K mandates to echo across nation, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for helping the party post an unprecedented hat-trick in the Haryana Assembly election and its best-ever performance in Jammu & Kashmir, where it emerged as the biggest party in terms of vote shares, stating that the mandate would “echo across the country”.

Bengal government should apologise to people, says Governor as senior doctors at R.G. Kar hospital resign

The resignation of 50 senior doctors at the R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital should stir our conscience, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said on Tuesday (October 8, 2024). He urged the West Bengal Government to apologise to the people.

Elon Musk’s X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands

The Brazilian Supreme Court’s Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) authorised the restoration of social media platform X’s service in Brazil, over a month after its nationwide shutdown, according to a statement posted on the court’s website.

Sri Lanka orders new probe into Easter Sunday bombings

Sri Lanka’s new government announced a probe Tuesday (October 8, 2024) into 2019 Easter bombings that killed 279 people, saying that previous investigations had failed to identify other culprits responsible for the country’s worst-ever attack against civilians.

Italian carrier at Goa, holds maiden carrier exercise with Indian Navy

In a historic maritime engagement, Indian Navy and Italian Navy carried out the maiden exercise by Carrier Strike Groups (CSG) of both the sides, off Goa coast from October 1 to 6. The sea phase of the exercise, held on October 5 and 6, was led by the carriers INS Vikramaditya and ITS Cavour, along with INS Visakhapatnam and ITS Alpino, the Indian Navy said.

Myanmar to send representative to ASEAN summit for first time in three years

Myanmar will send a representative to a regional summit this week for the first time in three years, a diplomatic source said on Tuesday, as the junta struggles to quell a civil war. The conflict will be high on the agenda as leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet in Laos on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), although more than three years of efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis have had no impact.

ED searches premises linked government officials, lawyer in Ranchi and Dhanbad in land scam, extortion case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday searched multiple premises in Ranchi and Dhanbad in Jharkhand in connection with a land scam and extortion case. The premises, linked to three Circle Officers (CO), a District Transport Officer (DTO), a lawyer, and a land broker among others, were searched based on an FIR registered by the Pandra police in Ranchi.

Ongoing conflicts trigger need for a strong, capable Air Force: Air chief

The global security environment is in a state of constant flux. The ongoing conflicts demonstrate the inescapable requirement to have a strong and capable Air Force. Therefore, there is a need for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to be prepared to meet any contingency that challenges our national interests, said Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh in Chennai on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

SpiceJet announces fleet expansion, stock gains 9%

SpiceJet has announced expansion of its fleet by the end of November with the induction of 10 aircraft, including seven which will be acquired on lease. The airline said three of its previously grounded planes would be reinducted into service.

In Maharashtra, Mahayuti upbeat after Haryana election results

The Mahayuti ruling alliance in Maharashtra is upbeat after the Haryana results were declared on Tuesday (October 8, 2024). While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed confidence that the party will repeat the performance in Maharashtra for the upcoming elections, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group) attributed the success to the refusal of ‘fake narrative’ by the people, adding that the people of Maharashtra are already happy with the performance of Mr. Shinde government’s, and that the Haryana results haven’t changed anything in the State.

Israel expands offensive against Hezbollah in south Lebanon

Israel ramped up its ground offensive against Hezbollah along Lebanon’s southern coast on Tuesday, deploying more troops and urging civilians near the Mediterranean to evacuate. The Iran-backed Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at the Israeli city of Haifa, after the Israeli military reported 85 projectiles crossing from Lebanon.

