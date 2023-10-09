Morning Digest | Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with Hamas; NC-Congress alliance sweeps Kargil election with 21 of 26 seats, and more

October 09, 2023 06:34 am | Updated 06:34 am IST

Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE updates

Israel, reeling from the deadliest attack on its territory, declared war on Hamas Sunday as the conflict’s death toll surged above 1,100 after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise assault from Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steeled the nation for a “long and difficult” war a day after Hamas fired a barrage of thousands of rockets at Israel and sent a wave of fighters who gunned down civilians and took at least 100 hostages.

Video of man’s body being burnt surfaces in Manipur

In yet another horrific video emerging from Manipur, the body of a tribal man is seen being set on fire in a trench. A police official said the video appeared to be from early May and that they were investigating the case.

NC-Congress alliance sweeps Kargil election with 21 of 26 seats; BJP wins two

The National Conference (NC)-Congress combine swept the 26-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K) elections and bagged 19 seats, in the first ever polls held since Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory (UT) in 2019, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win only two seats.

GST Council lifts tax blockages for rupee trade

Amid the sustained slump in India’s exports, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has cleared a few measures to boost foreign trade, including enabling tax credits for services exporters receiving payments in rupees, critical for trade with countries like Iran and Russia that face global sanctions.

CWC to focus on poll strategy, caste census during meet

A caste census and poll strategies are set to dominate the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Monday, with Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram set to be announced soon.

Tanzanian President Hassan begins four-day visit to India

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday began a four-day visit to India with an aim to bolster bilateral relations.

Tamil Nadu Assembly to convene on October 9 amid Cauvery issue

The Tamil Nadu Assembly will meet here on Monday, amid the Cauvery river water dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, besides other local issues.

WhatsApp Channels | Indian leaders wield new digital megaphone

Political leaders are quietly establishing a base on WhatsApp Channels, a one-way broadcasting medium launched here in September by the messaging platform. Soon after the launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official account appeared, and has so far garnered almost 9 million followers.

India vs Australia | Rahul, Kohli the saviours as India rules the night

Virat Kohli, the zen-master of the uphill pursuit, found a fine ally in ‘Man of the Match’ K.L. Rahul as the Men in Blue, survived a nervous two for three wickets stage, to upstage Australia in Chennai at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. India won by six-wickets, posting 201 for four in 41.2 overs.

Formula 1 racing | Verstappen seals third F1 title as Piastri wins sprint

Max Verstappen added his name to the list of triple Formula One world champions on Saturday after Red Bull team mate and sole title rival Sergio Perez crashed out of the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.