Election Commission decided that two factions of Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray (left) and Eknath Shinde (right), would not be allowed to use the party name and symbol for the ongoing Andheri East by-poll till the EC passes a final order on the dispute between them. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Election Commission freezes Shiv Sena symbol, name

The Election Commission on Saturday decided that the two factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, would not be allowed to use the party name and symbol for the ongoing Andheri East by-poll till the EC passes a final order on the dispute between them. Anticipating the freeze, however, the two factions are ready with alternative names and symbols.

PM Modi to embark on three-day Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects worth ₹14,500 crore in Gujarat and also inaugurate Mahakal Lok, which will provide modern amenities to pilgrims visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh, during his three-day tour beginning Sunday.

Amit Shah to address plenary session of the North East Council

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda will inaugurate the party's newly-constructed state office at Beltola in the Assam capital and address a rally of party workers on Saturday, according to their scheduled programmes. Mr. Shah will also offer prayers at Kamakhya Temple and address the plenary session of the North East Council (NEC) at the Administrative Staff College.

CJI Lalit sets a frenetic pace in Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit’s days as top judge supports the argument in favour of short, meaningful tenures for Chief Justices of India. His 74-day tenure, which would end on November 8, has so far shown that it is the quality of time that matters.

German call for U.N. role in J&K is injustice to terror victims: India

The government took strong objection to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s call for the “engagement of the United Nations” in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in response to a question during a joint press conference with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in Bonn on Friday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called such comments a “grave injustice” to victims of terrorism.

Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition remains critical: Gurugram hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Saturday.

RJD set to hold its national executive meeting on Sunday

A day after the CBI filed a charge sheet against his father Lalu Prasad and mother Rabri Devi in connection with the alleged land-for-railway jobs scam, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said constitutional institutions were being constantly “misused” and that such “drama” would carry on till 2024 polls. He made these remarks while speaking with reporters after arriving in the national capital where the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is set to hold its national executive meeting on Sunday and a national convention on Monday.

Thousands in the U.S. join abortion rights protests ahead of elections

Thousands marched in cities across the United States on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of the federal right to abortion and to urge voters to turn out in a Democratic "blue wave" in next month's key midterm elections.

India eye all-round improvement in must win ODI against South Africa

Deepak Chahar’s unavailability due to an ankle injury will complicate selection matters with India looking for a much-improved bowling performance in a must win second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday.

Hero Indian Super League 2022/23 | Bengaluru FC beat NorthEast United

A late header from defender Alan Costa ensured a triumphant return for Bengaluru FC to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium as the side edged NorthEast United FC 1-0 on Saturday.