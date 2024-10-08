Political parties gear up for poll verdict in J&K and Haryana

A day before the results of the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly polls are declared after counting of votes on Tuesday (October 8, 2024), parties on opposite sides of the political spectrum exuded confidence of emerging triumphant in the elections.

Six killed in accidental blast in Birbhum coal mine

Six persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in an accidental blast at a coal mine in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Monday. The explosion occurred when explosives kept in a truck went off at Gangaramchak and Gangaramchak-Bhadulia coal mine in Khoyrasole block under Lokpur police station of Birbhum district.

Rape accused shoots at minor survivor’s family killing her grandfather; girl suffers injuries

A 24-year-old man, accused of raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, on Monday (October 7, 2024) allegedly shot at the survivor and her family members, killing her grandfather and injuring two, including the girl, police said.

U.S. calls for Israel to spare Beirut airport

The United States warned Israel on Monday (October 7, 2024) not to attack Beirut airport or the roads leading to it, as the Israeli Army carried out intensive strikes against Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs. For the past week, the United States has been chartering near-daily flights to get its citizens and their families out of the country as the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah escalates.

Coco Gauff wins China Open final in straight sets, Sinner and Alcaraz advance in Shanghai

Coco Gauff won her second title this season with a lopsided 6-1, 6-3 victory over Karolina Muchova in the final of the China Open on Sunday. Aged 20, the sixth-ranked U.S. player became the youngest China Open champion in 14 years. She is also the second American champion in Beijing, following Serena Williams’ title runs in 2004 and 2013.

Ukraine says hit Crimea oil terminal, Russia claims gains

Kyiv said on Monday (October 7, 2024) its forces had struck a large oil terminal overnight on the occupied Crimean peninsula as Moscow claimed the capture of another village in east Ukraine. Kyiv has ramped up strikes targeting Russia’s energy sector in recent months aiming to dent revenues used by Moscow to fund its invasion, now grinding through its third year.

Dharavi Rehabilitation: Petition challenges Maharashtra’s infrastructure decision

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Bombay High Court on Monday (October 7, 2024) challenging the transfer of salt pan lands to construct rental housing and slum rehabilitation under Dharavi Rehabilitation Project.

BJP accuses Tejashwi Yadav of stealing ACs and sofa sets upon vacating official bungalow; RJD denies charges

The Opposition BJP on Monday (October 7, 2024) accused Leader of the Opposition in Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of stealing air conditioners and sofa sets among other valuable items while vacating the official bungalow located in the heart of the State capital.

India vs Bangladesh T20Is | Varun Chakravarthy makes a grand return to the National fold

The disappointment at being ignored was replaced by relief and joy on Sunday when Varun made a successful comeback. His three-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the first T20I here signalled good times to come. The 33-year-old made his way back to the Indian team on the back of strong shows in the last two editions of the IPL.

Consumption of ultra-processed and fast foods leading cause of diabetes in India, reveals new study

A diet rich in advanced glycation end products (AGEs) – which includes ultra processed and fast foods – is among the leading cause of India being the world’s diabetic capital notes a first-of-its-kind clinical trial finding published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, recently. The study was funded by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

