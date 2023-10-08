Morning Digest | More than 200 dead in Israel after Hamas incursion; eight soldiers killed in Sikkim flash flood, and more

October 08, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST

Israel-Palestine conflict live updates

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday on October 7, killing more than 200 and stunning the country.

GST Council affirms 28% tax on online betting from October 1

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday lowered the tax rates on certain millet-based products, tweaked the age-related norms for members of the much-awaited GST Appellate Tribunals, and ceded the taxation rights on extra neutral alcohol to the States, while lifting the haze on several long-hanging issues.

Two 6.3-magnitude earthquakes kill dozens and injure many more in western Afghanistan

Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan on Saturday, the country’s national disaster authority said.

Sikkim flash floods | Eight soldiers killed, search on for 14 missing

Eight Army personnel have lost their lives in the flash floods that followed a glacial lake burst in Sikkim this week, while search efforts to locate 14 missing soldiers are continuing, the Indian Army said on Saturday, adding that the operational situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is stable.

UGC to train over 1,000 teachers to teach Indian knowledge systems from degree level

More than 1,000 university teachers across the country are being equipped with a working understanding of Indian traditions, culture and way of life, to enable them to teach relevant courses on Indian knowledge systems at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels from the next academic session.

Air India cancels Tel Aviv flight after Hamas attack on Israel

Flag carrier Air India cancelled its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight on Saturday after Palestine’s Hamas launched an attack against Israel.

ITBP on alert, conducting patrols along China border: Home Ministry

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted 2,899 patrols along the China border between April and December 2022, according to the 2022-23 annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs that was published on Friday.

Delhi Police’s claims bogus, untenable: NewsClick

The Delhi police’s allegations against Newsclick in its August 17 first information report (FIR) are ex facie untenable and bogus, the news portal said on Saturday. It added that these allegations have already been made, time and again, in investigations by three government agencies: the Enforcement Directorate, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, and the income tax department.

SA vs SL | Markram records fastest World Cup ton as South Africa wallops Sri Lanka

South Africa wins by 102 runs against Sri Lanka and records the highest aggregate ever in a World Cup match during their clash in Delhi on Saturday.

Hangzhou Asian Games kabaddi | Indian men and women regain gold

An hour for two points and a minute — that sums up the men’s kabaddi final between India and Iran at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 7 that started on a tense note, built up to a nail-biting climax and then, out of nowhere, descended into a chaotic, confusing farce that left both teams and their managements furious and amazed and critical of the refereeing before it was finally settled 33-29 in India’s favour.