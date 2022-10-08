Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Varna and caste system should be discarded, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said the concepts like varna and jaati [caste] should be completely discarded. Speaking at a book release function in Nagpur, he said the caste system has no relevance now.

India objects to recent visit of U.S. Ambassador to PoK

India has objected to the United States over the recent visit of the American Ambassador to Pakistan’s visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Ministry of External Affairs said on October 7.

India-U.K. free trade pact may miss October deadline

The India-U.K. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) may not be ready in time for its “Diwali” or October-end deadline indicated both New Delhi and London, as India reacted sharply to British Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s statement linking the FTA with migration issues and the U. K. government said “quality”, not “speed” would determine the FTA’s launch.

Election Commission seeks Uddhav Thackeray’s response on Shiv Sena symbol dispute

The Election Commission of India on Friday asked former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to submit his response by 2 p. m. on Saturday in the dispute between him and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about who controls the Shiv Sena.

Cough syrup deaths will impact India’s reputation of being ‘pharmacy of the world’, says Congress’ Anand Sharma

The death of dozens of children in Gambia because of an adulterated cough syrup made in Haryana will impact India’s reputation as the ‘pharmacy of the world’, former Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma said while urging the Centre to fix accountability and take urgent action.

Six Indian prisoners died in Pakistan in last nine months: India calls it alarming

Six Indian prisoners, who completed their jail terms, died in Pakistan in the last nine months and India has raised the “alarming” issue with Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

‘India can lead G20 on education, climate and debt sustainability’: World Bank President

Debt sustainability, education, and climate action are three areas of potential for India when it takes on the presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) in December this year, according to World Bank President David Malpass.

‘Very confident’ of navigating Opec Plus cuts: Hardeep Singh Puri

India was “very confident” of navigating a planned output cut by the oil producers’ cartel, Opec Plus, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said. His remarks, made to the press in Washington D.C., where he is on a visit, comes two days after oil cartel Opec Plus, a group led by Saudi Arabia and involving Russia, announced that it would cut production by 2 million barrels per day or 2% of global supply.

Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 30 days on the road

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, launched on September 7 at Kanniyakumari, completed 30 days on Friday, having covered a distance of over 700 km across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

India showed to world environment protection and development possible together: PM Modi

India has shown to the world that it is possible to protect the environment and ensure economic development simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

A healthy man should provide for wife, children even by physical labour: Supreme Court

A healthy man is obliged to provide through legal means, even by physical labour, for his wife and minor children, the Supreme Court has said in a judgment.

Gyanvapi dispute: Court defers order on plea for scientific investigation of ‘shivling’

The Varanasi district court on Friday deferred the order on an application filed by some of the Hindu plaintiffs in the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple civil dispute seeking “scientific investigation” of the disputed structure reportedly found inside the mosque premises in May.

Vande Bharat Express hits cattle again, collisions are unavoidable says Railway Minister

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express hit a cow near Anand station in Gujarat on Friday, resulting in minor damage to the train’s nose panel, an official said.

Stubble burning in Punjab at a three-year low, shows Indian Agricultural Research Institute data

Though early days, the number of crop fires reported out of Punjab are at a three-year low, suggests data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) that tracks such fires via satellite. Only 320 fires have been reported this year, as opposed to 620 and 1,935 in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv

A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early on Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

Ukraine changes mind on UN rights council vote on Xinjiang

Ukraine indicated on Friday it had changed its mind on a historic vote a day earlier that saw the UN Human Rights Council refuse to debate violations in China’s Xinjiang region.

Women’s Asia Cup | Pakistan shock India for first T20 win over arch-rivals since 2016

Indian batters bungled badly in a straightforward chase as Pakistan recorded their first win over the arch-rivals in six years with a 13-run victory in the Women's Asia Cup, here on Friday.

National Games 2022 | Abhinav, Karandeep share top spot in men’s golf

Abhinav Lohan and Karandeep Kochhar shared the lead with an identical total of 134 in the men’s section after the second day’s play in the National Games at the Kensville Golf and Country Club here on Friday.

PSG’s Mbappe beats Messi and Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list

Paris St. Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has emerged as the world’s highest-paid football player, according to Forbes magazine, the first time a player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list in eight years.

National Games 2022 | Vivaan wins men’s trap gold medal

Vivaan Kapoor overcame a technical issue in his shooting to claim the men’s trap gold medal from the shotgun shooting arena of the National Games here on Friday.