Morning digest | Concerns about China’s ‘gross aggression’ shared across Quad, say U.S. officials; former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead at Shimla residence, and more

A senior State Department official cited ‘sudden’ and “gross aggression” by China as a concern of the Quad, in response to a question on whether Quad members other than the U.S. were less “forward-leaning” on countering the Chinese threat, and whether the U.S. risked alienating the other three countries with its emphasis on China.

Separated by plexiglass barriers, Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris on Wednesday night sparred over the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic.

The Income Tax Department has provisionally attached assets worth several crores of rupees — the Kodanad estate and Siruthavur bungalow — belonging to V.K. Sasikala and her relatives under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act.

Ashwani Kumar was serving as the Vice-Chancellor of a private university in Shimla, officials said

Ten States/UTs account for 78% of the new confirmed COVID-19 cases in India in the past 24 hours, with Maharashtra continuing to lead the tally and contributing more than 12,000 cases, followed by Karnataka with nearly 10,000 cases, said a press release issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump, in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, credited Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Eli Lilly and Co therapeutics for his recovery and said he wanted to make them more widely available.

A first-ever study on the linkages between the availability of PDS (public distribution system) ration and the prevalence of malnutrition finds that the poorest households most in need of free food grains are often left out of the scheme.

Chennai Super Kings squandered a good start and stumbled in its chase, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Chasing 168 for victory, CSK was 90 for one at the end of 10 overs before KKR fought back strongly, led by Sunil Narine, to record its third win of the season.

India is one of the few countries in the world to produce fourth generation fighter aircraft, nuclear submarines, battle tanks and inter-continental ballistic missiles (ICMB) and the aim is to make it one of the top five globally in aerospace and defence industries, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

The Election Commission on Wednesday revised norms for star campaigners for polls during the pandemic, reducing the maximum number from 40 to 30 per political party and requiring permission from the district election official 48 hours prior to campaigning.

Days after Sri Lanka identified a new COVID-19 cluster, public health authorities, with the Army assisting them, are frantically tracing the source of the recent infections.

Rising nitrous oxide emissions may negate current global attempts to keep temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius by the turn of the century, and agriculture practices in India, Brazil, China and the United States play a significant role in this, says a study that appeared in the journal Nature on Wednesday.