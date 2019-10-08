Morning digest: Rajnath Singh to receive IAF’s first Rafale jet today, J&K govt to lift advisory issued for tourists from Oct. 10, and more

Rajnath Singh to receive IAF’s first Rafale jet today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on October 8 and receive the first of the 36 Rafale aircraft in the French port city of Bordeaux, where he will perform ‘Shastra Puja’ on the occasion of Dussehra and take a sortie in the fighter jet.

J&K govt to lift advisory issued for tourists from Oct. 10

The J&K government on Monday, October 7, 2019, lifted the travel advisory issued for tourists visiting Kashmir, 68 days after all visitors were asked to leave the the Valley immediately.

Trump threatens to ‘destroy and obliterate’ Turkey’s economy over Syria

President Donald Trump on Monday launched a harsh attack on NATO ally Turkey, threatening to destroy its economy if Ankara takes a planned military strike in Syria too far even though the U.S. leader himself has opened the door for a Turkish incursion.

Ajay Kumar Lallu replaces Raj Babbar as UP Congress chief

The Congress on Monday appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu as its Uttar Pradesh president, replacing Raj Babbar, and revamped the State unit, bringing in four vice-presidents, 12 general secretaries and 24 secretaries.

US troops start pullout from along Turkey's border in Syria

Syria’s Kurds accused the U.S. of turning its back on its allies and risking gains made in the fight against the Islamic State group as American troops began pulling back on Monday from positions in northeastern Syria ahead of an expected Turkish assault.

U.S. blacklists 28 Chinese entities over abuses in Xinjiang

The U.S. Commerce Department announced on Monday it is blacklisting 28 Chinese entities that it says are implicated in rights violations and abuses targeting Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

At least 13 dead as migrant boat capsizes off Lampedusa, Italy

At least 13 people died when an overloaded migrant boat capsized near the island of Lampedusa as they were about to be rescued, the Italian coast guard said Monday. Twenty-two people were rescued from the sea and taken to land. The smugglers’ boat overturned as a patrol boat was preparing to take migrants on board in rough seas about six miles (10 kilometers) off Lampedusa just after midnight, the coast guard said in a statement.

Rajapaksa stars as Sri Lanka routs top-ranked Pakistan by 35 runs in 2nd T20 to take 2-0 lead

Sri Lanka’s inexperienced team earned another emphatic victory over top-ranked Pakistan in the second Twenty20 on Monday for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, playing in only his second Twenty20, smashed 77 off 48 balls in Sri Lanka’s strong total of 182-6 after captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat.