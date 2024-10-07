Maldives President Muizzu to meet Modi, request India support over looming debt crisis

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu landed in Delhi on Sunday (October 6, 2024), for a four-day State Visit to India, and is expected meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 7, 2024) morning with a looming economic crisis and an imminent debt repayment on his hands back home.

Massive blast outside Pakistan’s Karachi Airport kills 2, injures at least 8

A massive blast outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan on Sunday (October 6, 2024) killed two people and injured at least eight, officials said. Police and the provincial government said a tanker exploded outside the airport, which is Pakistan’s biggest.

Add POCSO charges to Jaynagar child murder and rape case, Calcutta HC tells police

The Calcutta High Court on Sunday (October 6, 2024) expressed concerns that charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have not been included in the investigation of the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl at Jaynagar.

Five persons die due to heatstroke after IAF air show on the Marina

The IAF Air Show on the Marina was a spectacular success witnessed by around 15 lakh people, but five persons died and two were hospitalised at the end of the show, while about 100 were treated as outpatients at the government hospitals.

Iran’s Quds Force chief out of contact since Beirut strikes, two Iranian officials say

Iran’s Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, who travelled to Lebanon after the killing last month of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike, has not been heard from since strikes on Beirut late last week, two senior Iranian security officials told Reuters.

British, American trekkers rescued after going missing in Himalayas without food or equipment

A group of French mountaineers and a pair of Indian Air Force choppers on Sunday (October 6, 2024) managed to rescue two women trekkers, one American and one British, who had lost their way during a trek to the Chaukhamba-III massif at Chamoli in the Garhwal Himalayas on October 3.

Judiciary, legislature doing governance is not in sync with democracy, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday (October 6, 2024) said the exercise of executive authority by either the judiciary or the legislature was not in consonance with democracy and constitutional prescriptions. Mr. Dhankhar said that executive governance by the judiciary was “jurisprudentially and jurisdictionally” beyond constitutional sanctification.

UN refugee chief says airstrikes in Lebanon have violated humanitarian law

The United Nations’ refugee chief Filippo Grandi said on Sunday (October 6, 2024) that airstrikes in Lebanon had violated international humanitarian law by hitting civilian infrastructure and killing civilians, in reference to Israel’s bombardment of the country.

Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal, stand up comedian Kunal Kamra spar over service quality issues

A war of words broke out between Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Sunday (October 6, 2024) on social media platform X over the after sales and service quality of the company’s electric scooters.

Harris talks abortion and more on ’Call Her Daddy’ podcast as Democratic ticket steps up interviews

Vice President Kamala Harris opened a media blitz by the Democratic ticket on Sunday (October 6, 2024) by appearing on the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast about abortion, sexual abuse and other issues that resonate with women, working in some digs at her GOP opponent along the way.