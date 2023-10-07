Morning Digest | FIR links NewsClick case to legal aid for Chinese companies; Canada moves diplomats out of India to Singapore, Malaysia, and more 

October 07, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:59 am IST

FIR links NewsClick case to legal aid for Chinese companies

The Delhi police have levelled a wide range of charges in their First Information Report (FIR) against NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, American millionaire Neville Roy Singham, and activist Gautam Navlakha, a shareholder of Newsclick who is presently under house arrest as accused in a terror case. These three individuals have been named as the accused in the FIR.

Asian Games | Jyothi, Deotale claim hat-trick of gold as archers return with record nine medals

Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam claimed a hat-trick of gold medals, while Aditi Swami bagged a bronze as Indian archers signed off with a historic haul of nine medals at the Asian Games, on October 7. India’s previous best was at Incheon 2014 when the country had won three medals.

Canada moves diplomats out of India to Singapore, Malaysia: report

Canada has shifted a number of its diplomats stationed at missions in India outside of New Delhi to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, CTV news of Canada has reported citing sources. The report came a day after External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the two sides were in conversation to ensure “parity” in the presence of diplomatic staff in each other’s missions.

Sikkim flash flood toll rises to 26, search on for missing

Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, both on foot and in boats, have recovered 26 bodies, including those of seven Army men from the slush and debris of the flash flood which swept through Sikkim’s Teesta river, officials said October 6.

Strictly followed all aspects of Indian law, says NewsClick investor

Worldwide Media Holdings (WMH), the investor in NewsClick, on Friday said it “strictly followed all aspects of Indian law” before investing in the news portal in 2018 and that false allegations continued to circulate despite all the facts WMH had given to the Indian authorities.

Congress workers protest against BJP’s depiction of Rahul Gandhi as Ravan

Congress workers took out spontaneous protests against the BJP for depicting former party chief Rahul Gandhi as “new age Ravan”, party general secretary K.C. Venugopal said on Friday. In a post on X, Mr. Venugopal also shared photos of protests in State units such as West Bengal and Delhi, among others.

Election Commission briefs observers ahead of Assembly polls in five states

Ahead of Assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, the Election Commission on Friday conducted a briefing session for around 1,180 observers who will monitor polls to ensure the process is free and fair.

Sharad Pawar meets Kharge and Rahul, discusses road ahead for INDIA bloc

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at Mr. Kharge’s official residence on October 6, and is learnt to have discussed the next course of action for the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

MGNREGS runs out of funds; Rural Development Ministry seeks supplementary budget

Six months into the financial year, the flagship rural employment programme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), has run out of funds and as per the statistics put out by the Ministry on its website is running a deficit of ₹6,146.93 crore.

New Maldives President won’t be anti-India or pro-China: Mohamed Nasheed

The new Maldives President-elect’s transition team hopes to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the swearing-in ceremony of Mohamed Muizzu in Male next month, says Maldives speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed. In an interview to The Hindu, Mr. Nasheed — who has broken away from outgoing President Ibu Solih and his Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) to form his own party, which could join the incoming government — said that he would also send an invitation to Mr. Modi for the ceremony expected to be held on November 17.

Change in Iran ‘irreversible’, says 2023 Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi

Rights campaigner and 2023 Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi said in a September interview with AFP that she retained hope for change in Iran, despite having no prospect of release from prison and enduring the pain of separation from her family. In the interview, where Mohammadi gave written answers to AFP from Evin prison in Tehran, she insisted the protest movement that erupted one year ago in Iran against the Islamic republic is still alive.

₹2,000 notes worth ₹3.43 lakh crore have come back: RBI Governor

Governor Shaktikanta Das on October 6 said ₹3.43 lakh crore of ₹2,000 denomination notes have come back to the system so far, and reminded the public that they can return the withdrawn notes at 19 RBI offices from October 8.

Stock markets rally after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for a second straight session on Friday after the Reserve Bank maintained the status quo on policy rates, resulting in gains for rate-sensitive sectors like financial, realty and auto.

Hangzhou Asian Games | Aman fights his way to bronze as Bajrang finishes without a medal

Aman Sehrawat booked his Asian Games ticket the hard way but there was always a question whether he would be as good as Ravi Dahiya, Olympic silver medalist and the man who rules in his weight category. On October 6, the 20-year old proved he was with a bronze in the 57kg here that stood out among the three India won in wrestling on the day for Aman’s resilience and determination.

Hangzhou Asian Games | Satwik-Chirag enter final, keep first-ever gold medal hopes alive

‘Ice and fire’ was how Sattwiksairaj Rankireddy described his doubles partnership with friend Chirag Shetty as he embraced him. Satwik is the Iceman to Chirag’s Maverick.