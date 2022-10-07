A health department official arrives at the Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd unit in Sonipat. | Photo Credit: PTI

Cough syrups exported only to Gambia, says preliminary report

The preliminary enquiry of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has said Maiden Pharmaceutical’s four cough syrups which are suspected to have caused the death of children in the Gambia, according to a warning issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), were manufactured and exported only to Gambia.

None of four cough syrups linked to death of 66 children in Gambia available for sale in India, say distributors

None of the four cough syrups — Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup — being linked to the death of 66 children in the Gambia is available for sale in India, said the All India Organisation of Chemists and Distributors (AIOCD).

RSS chief’s population control call clashes with govt’s affidavit in Supreme Court which negates coercion

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s call for a “population control policy” on Wednesday may not be on the same page as the government’s affidavit in December 2020 which said it cannot coerce couples into having a “certain number of children” in a bid to curb population explosion.

Nine booked for performing pooja at madrasa in Karnataka’s Bidar

The Bidar police have booked nine persons for trespassing into Mahmud Gawan madrasa, a heritage site in the city in north Karnataka, and performing puja during Dasara festivities early on Thursday. A strong police force was also deployed around the ASI-protected site in the old city area to prevent any untoward incident.

J&K delimitation orders have acquired the ‘force of law’, EC, Home Ministry tell SC

The Home Ministry and the Election Commission of India (ECI) have found themselves on the same page in the Supreme Court, both agreeing that delimitation orders notified in the official gazette, redrawing Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, have acquired the “force of law”.

Google launches Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2 SoC

Google launched its latest smartphones, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, powered by Tensor G2 chipset. Along with the Pixel phones, Google also unveiled Pixel Watch and Google Pixel Tablet. The United States-based tech giant announced that Pixel phones will come with an in-built VPN by Google One without no additional cost.

Judge delays Twitter trial, gives Musk time to seal buyout

A judge has delayed a looming trial between Twitter and Elon Musk, giving the Tesla CEO more time to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months spent fighting to get out of it. Musk had asked to halt the upcoming Delaware court trial, where the Tesla billionaire was expected to fare poorly against Twitter’s lawsuit to force him to complete his April merger agreement. Musk revived the takeover offer on Monday but said he needed time to get the financing in order.

Singhvi to head Parliamentary panel on Commerce, Congress yet to suggest nominee for panel on Chemical & Fertiliser

The Congress nominated Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Commerce. The party, however, is yet to take a call on their nominee to be Chairperson of Standing Committee on Chemical and Fertiliser.

Coal-biomass mixing facing issues due to supply constraints, says Power Minister

India’s thermal power plant operators were unable to comply with norms that required them to mix coal with a certain proportion of biomass because of inadequate supply chains, said Union Power Minister R.K. Singh on Thursday.

Ahead of deadline for FTA, U.K. Home Secretary says she has ‘concerns’, ‘reservations’

As trade officials from India and the United Kingdom race to seal Free Trade Agreement talks (FTA) in the next couple of weeks, U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss’s new Home Secretary threw a dampener on the process on Thursday by suggesting that she would not back the deal if it involves increased immigration to the U.K.

U.S. President Biden pardons anyone convicted of federal marijuana possession

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a pardon for all Americans convicted of marijuana possession under federal laws, meeting a longtime demand of supporters a month out from midterm congressional elections.

Vyommitra, ISRO’s humanoid for unmanned missions, gets computer ‘brain’

‘Vyommitra’, the humanoid designed and developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to fly aboard unmanned test missions ahead of the Gaganyaan human space-flight mission, is undergoing pre-flight ground tests at the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU).

Indian-origin university student killed in U.S.

A 20-year-old Indian-origin student has been killed in his dormitory in the U.S. state of Indiana, and his Korean roommate was taken into custody, according to media reports.

U.N. Human Rights Council rejects holding Xinjiang debate

The U.N. Human Rights Council on Thursday voted against holding a debate on alleged abuses in China’s Xinjiang region in a major setback for Western nations.

India abstains on Sri Lanka vote at Human Rights Council

India abstained from voting on a resolution on Sri Lanka at the U.N. Human Rights Council, while observing that Sri Lanka’s progress in implementing commitments on the 13 th Amendment, meaningful devolution, and early provincial elections remains “inadequate”.

Lionel Messi says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will ‘surely’ be his last

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said on Thursday that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will “surely” be the last of his career. Messi made his international debut in 2007 and has since won 164 caps for Argentina.

Ukraine says recaptured vast tracts of key Kherson region

Ukraine said that it had wrested Russian troops out from swathes of the southern Kherson region, pushing a counter-offensive that has undermined the Kremlin’s claim to have annexed the territories.

At least 82 people killed in Iran crackdown in Zahedan since Sept 30: Amnesty

At least 82 people have been killed by Iranian security forces in the city of Zahedan in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province since protests erupted there on September 30, Amnesty International said on Thursday.

Attackers kill 18 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico

Attackers gunned down a mayor, his father, and 16 other people in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero on Wednesday, authorities said.

South Africa wins first ODI against India by 9 runs

South Africa earned crucial Super League points as it beat India by nine runs in a rain-hit first ODI on Thursday. Heinrich Klaasen (74 not out) and David Miller (75 not out) scored attacking half-centuries to propel South Africa to 249-4. In reply, India struggled to get going and managed 240-8 despite Sanju Samson’s half-century as South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Thinking caps on as the Men in Blue look to fill the Bumrah-sized crater

No player in recent times has so separated India from the rest of the pack quite like Jasprit Bumrah. To say that in the era of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is an adequate enough reflection of what Bumrah means to this team. It should also reveal the enormousness of the challenge facing the think tank as it sets about replacing the 28-year-old for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Indian Super League is back home and ready to rock

It’s party time again in the Hero Indian Super League, with teams and stars coming back home after two years. After being in Goa the last two seasons, and locked in a ‘bubble’ owing to the global pandemic, the league is now back to its normal home-and-away format.

Sangeeta’s controlled performance helps her claim recurve women’s individual and team gold medals

Sangeeta gave a controlled performance to claim recurve women’s individual and team gold medals in the National Games at the Sanskardham archery ground here on Thursday.

Punjab and Delhi hunt talent for TPL

It was festive atmosphere at the DLTA Complex, as the players, men, women, boys and girls went through the matches in the talent hunt for the Tennis Premier League (TPL) on Thursday.