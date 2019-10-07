Morning digest: Supreme Court to hear Aarey forest case today, J&K Police arrest Jaish-e-Mohammad module member, and more

Supreme Court constitutes special bench to hear Aarey forest case on October 7

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a plea against felling of 2,646 trees at the Aarey colony by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to make way for a Metro car shed.

Centre ‘in the dark’ on Jammu and Kashmir detentions, restrictions

The Home Ministry does not have information on any orders passed to block telecommunications and Internet, suspend radio and satellite television services, evacuate tourists and detain political leaders and activists in Jammu and Kashmir in August.

NRC: Dhaka says it’s reassured by Narendra Modi’s briefing

Dhaka will go by the assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not the public statements by other Indian leaders on the National Registration for Citizens (NRC) issue, said a senior Bangladesh government official, adding that visiting PM Sheikh Hasina and her delegation felt “reassured” after the conversation with Mr. Modi on Saturday.

J&K Police arrest Jaish-e-Mohammad module member

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested third member of a newly formed Jaish-e-Mohammad module that was raised to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. The alleged terrorist identified as Mohsin Manzoor Salhea is a resident of old town Baramulla.

Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria 'safe zone' in phone call; to meet next month in Washington

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the planned “safe zone” east of the Euphrates River in Syria during a phone call on Sunday, the Turkish presidency said, adding the two men agreed to meet in Washington next month.

India’s Vishnu Nandan among 300 researchers to join largest ever Arctic expedition

A native of Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram, the 32-year-old polar researcher will be the only Indian among 300 scientists from across the world aboard the multidisciplinary drifting observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate (MOSAiC) expedition, which will help the researchers better understand the impact of climate change and aid in improved weather projections.

Centre’s steps help to cool off onion prices

Onion prices in Delhi have dropped below the ₹60 a kg mark in the retail market for the first time in two weeks, as the Central government’s measures, imposing stock limits and banning exports, took effect, cooling off the prices in most parts of the country.

More arrests likely in Kerala serial murder case

More arrests are likely in the Kerala serial murder case as the Crime Branch is investigating 20 more persons who reportedly maintained close connections with Jolly Shaju, the prime suspect in the murders of her in-laws, husband and three relatives between 2002 and 2016 at the Koodathayi village in Kozhikode.

U.K. signals it could soften Brexit stand

Britain hinted on Sunday that it could be open to changes to its latest Brexit proposals for Northern Ireland, as European leaders piled pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to revise the plans.

Iraqi police fire on protesters in new unrest, death toll passes 100

At least eight people were killed in new clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters on Sunday, the sixth day of unrest in which the death toll has now passed 100 and more than 6,000 have been wounded.