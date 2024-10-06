Exit polls predict victory for Congress in Haryana, gives an edge to its alliance with National Conference in J&K

A majority of the exit polls on Saturday (October 5, 2024) predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana while its alliance with the National Conference had an edge in Jammu and Kashmir with NC being projected as the single largest party.

Hezbollah source says contact ‘lost’ with top figure Safieddine

A high-level Hezbollah source said on Saturday (October 5, 2024) that contact with Hashem Safieddine, widely touted as potentially the group’s next leader, had been lost following Israeli strikes this week. A second source close to Hezbollah also confirmed that communication had been cut off with Safieddine and that his whereabouts were unknown.

India can play constructive role, convince Israel to stop genocide in Gaza: Iranian envoy Iraj Elahi

Iranian ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, said on Saturday (October 5, 2024) that New Delhi can play a constructive role in the peace process and can convince Israel to stop genocide in Gaza. The Iranian envoy also mentioned that India is an emerging and big power that has big responsibility on its shoulder.

CBI files third chargesheet in the NEET UG-2024 paper leak case against 21 accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday (October 5, 2024) filed a third chargesheet against 21 accused in connection with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2024 question paper theft case, before the Special Court for CBI cases in Patna.

Paul Pogba’s doping ban reduced from 4 years to 18 months

Paul Pogba has had his four-year ban for doping reduced to 18 months after appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The ruling means the France World Cup winner will be free to resume his career in March 2025.

Home Ministry to chair review meet with CMs of Left-Wing Extremism affected States

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a review meeting with Chief Ministers of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected States on October 7 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will attend the meeting.

Emirates bans pagers, walkie-talkies onboard after Lebanon blasts

Dubai-based airline Emirates has banned pagers and walkie-talkies onboard its planes following sabotage attacks in Lebanon, and extended flight cancellations for West Asian destinations due to regional escalation. In a statement posted on its website on Friday, Emirates said that “such items found in passengers’ hand luggage or checked baggage will be confiscated by Dubai Police.”

Medium Transport Aircraft to be procured will replace AN-32 and IL-76 fleets of IAF

The Medium Transport Aircraft, in the 18-30 tonne category, that is planned to be procured by the Indian Air Force (IAF) is going to be a common replacement for the aging AN-32 and IL-76 transport aircraft fleet. The AN-32 is the workhorse of the IAF with over 100 aircraft in service and the IL-76 with over 40 tonne load capacity is in the heavy lift category. A combined replacement shows the changing transport requirements of the force.

Jharkhand BJP’s manifesto promises gas cylinder at ₹500 and five lakh jobs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (October 5, 2024) released ‘Paanch Prana’ (five promises) targeted at youth and women of Jharkhand as part of the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming State Assembly polls.

Army deployed in Islamabad amid protests by ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party

Tense situation prevailed in Islamabad amid Army deployment when supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan made it to D-Chowk in the heart of the capital to register a symbolic victory. In Islamabad and Lahore, there were clashes between Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and policemen.