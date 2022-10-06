A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Pitch on cost of poll promises not linked to freebie debate: Election Commission official

The Election Commission of India’s (EC) proposal that political parties disclose the financial ramifications of promises in their manifestos was not linked to the recent debate on freebies, but was aimed at improving the implementation of existing guidelines, a top EC official said on Wednesday.

EPF members can’t see interest due to software upgrade, says Finance Ministry

Members of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) are unable to view interest credits of 8.1% for 2021-22 in their retirement savings accounts due to “a software upgrade” to ring in a tax on PF savings over ₹2.5 lakh a year introduced in the Budget 2021-22, the Union Finance Ministry said.

Uncertainty lingers, Ashok Gehlot tries to show all is well in Rajasthan

More than a week after Rajasthan MLAs threw a challenge at the Congress’ central leadership by boycotting the meeting of the Congress Legislative Party to back Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, which followed a public apology to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, it’s business as usual in Jaipur, where the State government is organising the ‘Invest Rajasthan Summit-2022’.

Architect of new Parliament says completing the project properly is the priority

With the November deadline looming for the completion of the new Parliament building, the architect of the project said all involved were working hard to achieve the target on time but completing it properly was the priority.

Cough syrups by India’s Maiden Pharma potentially linked to deaths in Gambia, says WHO

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that four cough and cold syrups made by India’s Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. could be potentially linked with serious kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in Gambia.

North Korea fires 2 missiles toward sea as U.S. redeploys carrier

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, as the United States redeployed one of its aircraft carriers near the Korean Peninsula in response to the North’s recent launch of a powerful missile over Japan.

Centre awaits Congress nomination to constitute two Parliamentary panels

In a wholescale rejig of Parliamentary Standing Committees, the BJP and its allies retained control of all five key panels — Finance, External Affairs, Defence and Home, but so far, the composition of two boards — Commerce and Chemical & Fertiliser were not notified.

Is the RSS ready for a woman chief, asks Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked on Wednesday if the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was ready to have woman chief.

OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise

The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided on Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.

White House calls OPEC Plus supply decision ‘shortsighted’

Reacting to the oil cartel OPEC’s (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) decision to cut production, the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden was “disappointed”, calling the decision “shortsighted”.

Army to move first LCH squadron to Missamari near LAC by October end

The Indian Army’s aerial fire power along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China will get an indigenous boost as its first Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Squadron moves to Missamari in the Eastern sector by October end, according to defence sources. The LCH, India’s first indigenously designed and developed attack helicopter, is also the first dedicated attack helicopter operated by the Army.

Municipal polls in Bihar only after quotas are restored, says Janata Dal(U)

A day after Patna High Court observed that quotas in the municipal body polls were “illegal” in Bihar, the ruling party Janata Dal(U) on Wednesday said that fresh municipal polls in the State would now be held only after “reservations for Other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes, set aside by the court, were restored”.

Mehbooba, Omar react to Amit Shah’s jibe at ‘Muftis, Abdullahs’

Jammu and Kashmir parties, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have reacted sharply to the speech made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

Delhi HC orders shifting of Kashmiri separatist leader to AIIMS

The Delhi High Court has directed Tihar jail authorities to ensure that Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah, in custody since 2017 in a terror funding case, is shifted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here. The court directive came after it was informed that he was diagnosed with renal cancer.

GPF rate retained at 7.1% for this quarter

The government has retained the interest rate on General Provident Fund (GPF) savings at 7.1% for the October to December 2022 quarter, making it the 11th successive quarter of status quo in rates paid out on government employees’ retirement savings.

WTO warns ‘darkened’ trade outlook could deteriorate further

The World Trade Organization forecast a slowdown of global trade growth next year as sharply higher energy and food prices and rising interest rates curb import demand, and warned of a possible contraction if the war in Ukraine worsens.

Iran frees U.S. citizen removing one hurdle to revive nuclear deal

Baquer Namazi, an 85-year-old Iranian American who was jailed in Iran on spying charges that the United States called baseless, is en route to Oman on Wednesday after Iranian authorities allowed him to leave for medical treatment, his lawyer said.

Lovlina Borgohain and Muhammad Hussamuddin brook no resistance in National Games boxing

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Muhammad Hussamuddin recorded comprehensive wins to reach the quarterfinals of their respective weight categories at the boxing arena of the National Games here on Wednesday.

Women’s T20 Asia Cup | Jemimah, Deepti do star turns as India crush UAE by 104 runs

Jemimah Rodrigues was at her ruthless best, smashing an unbeaten 75 off 45 balls as India out-batted an inexperienced United Arab Emirates by 104 runs in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, in Sylhet on Tuesday.