Morning digest | SC to hear today plea for CBI or SIT probe in Hathras case, Donald Trump back at White House, and more

Just three nights after he was hospitalized for COVID-19, U.S. President Donald Trump, still likely contagious with COVID-19, left Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre and returned to the White House.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde will on Tuesday hear a writ petition seeking a CBI or Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the brutal gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will meet the other foreign ministers of the Australia-India-Japan-United States Quadrilateral or Quad in Tokyo on Tuesday, which is seen as a significant turning point for the grouping, led by growing concerns over China in the region.

Under fire for mishandling the Hathras case, the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday claimed that there was a “conspiracy” by some groups and individuals to instigate caste and communal violence in the State in the aftermath of the brutal gangrape and assault of a Dalit girl.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Monday failed to iron out differences between Opposition-ruled States and the Centre over the plan to get States to borrow from the market to meet an estimated ₹2.35 lakh crore shortfall in compensation cess collections this year.

Delhi Capitals outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. A fourth win in five matches took DC to the top of the IPL points table.

India has an “abiding interest” in resolving the Rohingya refugee crisis which has disturbed the relationship between Myanmar and Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Manoj Naravane told The Hindu after meeting the politico-military leadership of Myanmar during October 4-5 visit.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in an updated guidance on Monday, said COVID-19 can spread through airborne transmission, a month after it took down a similar warning.

These are strange days in Bihar politics — the BJP is ostensibly going into polls with the ally Janata Dal (United), openly committed to getting a JD(U) Chief Minister back in the chair, while its ally, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is fighting Assembly polls on its own, in order to ensure that the BJP occupies the chief minister’s chair.

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or NSCN (IM) wants its peace talks to be restarted at the level of the Prime Minister without any precondition and in a third country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reviewed initiatives by the two countries in a host of sectors, including agriculture, water and innovation.