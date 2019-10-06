Morning digest: Elizabeth Warren urges India to respect rights of Kashmiris, Aarey tree felling sparks political storm, and more

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren urges India to respect rights of people of Kashmir

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on October 5 voiced concerns over the restrictions and communication blockade in Kashmir, urging India to respect the rights of the people of Kashmir.

National Conference delegation to meet the Abdullahs today

A National Conference (NC) delegation from Jammu will be allowed to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah, who have been detained here, on Sunday.

Kozhikode serial murder case cracked, three arrested

Sleuths of Kerala’s Crime Branch on October 5 uncovered a serial murder case in Kozhikode’s Koodathayi village, in which six persons, including three of a family, were killed using cyanide between 2002 and 2016.

‘U.S.-North Korea nuclear talks have broken down’, says North Korea negotiator

Working-level nuclear talks between North Korea and the U.S. have broken off, North Korea’s chief negotiator said on Saturday. “The negotiations have not fulfilled our expectation and finally broke off,” the North’s chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, told reporters at the country's embassy in Stockholm.

Aarey tree felling sparks political storm

The overnight axing of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey green belt amid the detention of green protesters triggered a political storm in Maharashtra on Saturday, just a little over two weeks before the State goes to the polls on October 21.

NRC is an internal, legal process: Narendra Modi assures Sheikh Hasina

Two weeks after they met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again assured Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the issue of the National Register of Citizens in Assam, officials said, after a meeting between the two in Delhi on Saturday.

Kashmir is India’s internal issue: Maldives ex-President Mohammed Nasheed

Days after the 57-member Organisation for Islamic Cooperation issued a statement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly criticising India for continuing restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir, Maldivian parliamentary Speaker and former President Mohammed Nasheed distanced Maldives from the statement, backing Delhi’s stand on Article 370.

Rohit was incredible: Pujara

Revealing why India declared late on day four, senior batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said here on Saturday, “We did not want to bowl too many overs because we wanted to keep the ball hard for the start of day five.”

World Athletics | ‘Angry’ Sifan Hassan completes unique double

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands completed a unique double when she dominated the race to win the 1,500 metres at the world athletics championship on Saturday, adding to the 10,000 metres title she won earlier in the competition.

Getting a common operating picture is our intention for the Goa maritime meet, says Navy Chief Karambir Singh

On October 4-5, the Navy hosted the second edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC) attended by 10 Indian Ocean littoral states and observers from a few friendly foreign countries. It was set up in 2017 to identify common threats in the region and evolve cooperative mechanisms to tackle them. In a brief conversation with The Hindu on the sidelines of the GMC, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh spoke about the conclave, India’s push for regional cooperation and the indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).