Morning Digest | Afghan woman leader makes it to Nobel frontrunners list, Finance Ministry says COVID-19 past peak in India, and more

Afghan woman leader makes it to Nobel frontrunner list
Afghanistan’s first women Deputy Speaker in Parliament and member of the team of negotiators engaging the Taliban in talks in Doha, Fawzia Koofi has been named one of the “favourites” among nominees for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, due to be announced on October 9. Read the full interview here.
Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly, says White House doctor
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, his doctors revealed on October 4 as they continued to evade basic questions about his health during treatment for COVID-19. Still, they said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as October 5.
Finance Ministry says COVID-19 past peak, predicts growth
“With India unlocking by the day, consequent demand resurgence is palpable in many sectors. Economic indicators allude to a steady recovery in almost all sectors, with some sectors shooting above their previous-year levels as well. This is despite headwinds of increasing COVID cases in non-metro cities and rural areas and rising food prices,” the Ministry said in its economic review for September.
Paytm to open ‘mini app’ store for Indian developers
Dialling things up a notch in the fight against Google, Paytm has announced the launch of its “mini app” store to “support Indian developers” in taking their products to the masses.
Indian Premier League 2020 | Watson, du Plessis put Kings XI Punjab to the sword
Shane Watson (83 n.o., 53b, 11x3, 3x6) and the in-form Faf du Plessis (87 n.o., 53b, 11x4, 1x6) pummelled Kings XI Punjab into submission to lead Chennai Super Kings to a thumping 10-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
FIR against RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad, others in Dalit leader murder case
An FIR was registered against RJD leaders Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and four others in connection with the murder of Dalit leader Shakti Malik in Purnea district of poll-bound Bihar on Sunday, police said.
GST Council meeting | Kerala to reject two alternatives presented by Union government
Kerala has decided to stick to its stance to reject the two alternatives presented by the Union government for paying out this year’s compensation to States on account of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Finance Mininster Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the Council’s 42nd meeting on Monday, where possible solutions are expected to be discussed to resolve the impasse over compensation.
Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh tourism sector hit
The COVID-19 pandemic along with the shutdown following abrogation of Article 370 in August last year has dealt a severe blow to tourism in the youngest Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.
US, Russia to hold latest nuclear arms talks in Finland
The United States and Russia will hold a round of nuclear arms control talks in the Finland’s capital, Helsinki, on Monday to follow up on negotiations in Austria this summer, the Finnish president’s office said.
BJP leader shot dead in West Bengal, Vijayvargiya demands CBI inquiry
A local BJP leader in West Bengal was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district, police said. The duo opened fire at Manish Sukla, a local councillor, on BT Road in the evening, following which he was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.
Tottenham wallops shambolic Manchester United 6-1
A shambolic Manchester United suffered a club record-equalling defeat in the Premier League era as it crashed to a 6-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Son Heung-min and Harry Kane each scored twice for Spurs while United’s Anthony Martial was sent off in the 28th minute as Jose Mourinho celebrated a stunning victory on his return to the club.
Watkins hat-trick as Villa humble champions Liverpool 7-2
A first-half hat-trick from Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa to a stunning 7-2 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday to end the champions' 100% start to the season in extraordinary fashion.