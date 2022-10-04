Army personnel in Guwahati. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

AFSPA retained in parts of Assam, Arunachal, Nagaland, and Manipur for another six months

The uncertainty around the culmination of the Naga peace process is one of the reasons that led to the Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act (AFSPA) being retained in some parts of Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh for another six months, according to government officials.

Exports drop 3.5% in September, imports slide below $60 billion for the first time in seven months

India’s goods exports dropped 3.5% in September to $32.62 billion, while imports slid below $60 billion for the first time in seven months to $59.35 billion, 5.44% higher than a year ago. The trade deficit stood at $26.73 billion for the month.

Online betting platform advertisements still visible on TV and digital media: I&B Ministry

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry advised online news websites, OTT platforms, and private TV channels to refrain from publishing or broadcasting advertisements of online betting platforms or any surrogate product depicting them.

BJP trying to win back OBC leaders before 2024 Lok Sabha polls

A serious effort is underway on behalf of the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party to woo back Other Backward Classes (OBC) leaders into the party fold after a significant number of them had left to join the Samajwadi Party (SP) just before the 2022 Assembly polls.

J&K DGP Prisons found murdered under suspicious circumstances

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia was found murdered at his residence in Jammu on Monday night with police suspecting his domestic help as the main culprit.

North Korea fires missile towards the east

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover after its coast guard reported on a suspected missile launch by North Korea.

Security heightened in Jammu and Kashmir as Amit Shah kicks off two-day visit

A non-local bank manager escaped unhurt in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived for a two-day visit to the Union Territory.

MGNREGS to fund work to reverse desertification of land across States

With limited funds to deal with the gargantuan task of restoring degraded land and reversing desertification in the country, the government is now planning to bring convergence between the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

Over 69% houses constructed under PMAY in rural India are owned by women, says government

Over 69% of houses constructed under the Prime Ministers’ special housing scheme are either wholly or jointly owned by women in rural areas.

Will not withdraw from contest, says Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor

All India Congress Committee (AICC) presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor said that there is a need to have a strong Congress party in the country to take on BJP at the Centre.

Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal may trigger rain in Kerala

Kerala is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall till Friday as a low-pressure area has been formed over the Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood under the influence of two cyclonic circulations.

Congress targets Modi govt. over continuation of Ajay Mishra as Union Minister, says ‘nothing can’t be more insulting...’

On the first anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Congress targeted the Narendra Modi government over the continuation of Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ as a Union Minister as his son Ashish Mishra is allegedly involved in mowing down of farmers, who were protesting against the three farm laws.

Punjab CM announces hike in sugarcane price to ₹380 per quintal

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced increasing the price of sugarcane to ₹380 per quintal from the existing ₹360 per quintal.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Andhra Pradesh on October 14

The Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to enter Andhra Pradesh between D. Hirehal and Obulapuram in Anantapur district on October 14. N. Raghuveera Reddy, former president of Andhra Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) who have been staying away from active politics after the 2019 elections, will take part in the yatra.

Kerala bids adieu to CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Bugles sounded, uniformed police personnel gave a gun salute and silence fell over the crowd as Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s mortal remains were consigned to the flames at the Payyambalam crematorium here on Monday evening.

India’s coal production rises 12% in September

The country’s coal output rose a 12% to 57.93 million tonnes in September. India’s coal output stood at 51.72 MT in the year-ago period.

Pound jumps against dollar on U.K. tax U-turn, weak U.S. data

The pound jumped 1% against the dollar on Monday after the British government dropped a controversial tax cut and data showed weak growth in U.S. manufacturing.

Bumrah out of T20 World Cup with back injury: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup due to a back injury, the BCCI announced on Monday. Bumrah’s absence will certainly affect India’s chances in the marquee event in Australia as death bowling still remains a grey area.

Sambo Lapung breaks Vikas Thakur’s three-year-old clean and jerk record

Arunachal Pradesh’s Sambo Lapung conquered his love for fast food to break Services’ lifter Vikas Thakur’s three-year-old clean and jerk record and claim the men’s 96kg gold medal at the weightlifting arena of the National Games on Monday.

India U-17 Women beat WSS Barcelona Club 17-1 in last match of exposure tour

In the final match of their exposure tour, the India U-17 Women’s National team decisively crushed WSS Barcelona Club 17-1 on Sunday at the Soccerland stadium in Spain.