Morning digest | SC lashes out at farmers’ groups for continuing protests; Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back after 6-hour outage, and more

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp at least partially reconnected to the global internet on Tuesday early morning, nearly six hours into an outage that paralyzed the social media platform.

The three apps went dark at around noon Eastern time (9:30 pm IST), in what website monitoring group Downdetector said was the largest such failure it had everseen.

A day after four farmers were mowed to death in a violent incident involving the convoy of a BJP Minister at the Centre, hundreds of farmers predominantly from the Sikh community landed at the site of the incident in Tikonia.

Farmers said they would not budge from the site and would not carry out the last rites till their demands of action against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra and his son Ashish were met.

The Supreme Court on Monday lashed out at farmers’ organisations for continuing with the protests against the Centre’s agricultural laws, saying when the agitation snowballed into violence as in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people were killed, “nobody takes responsibility”.

The government has promised an investigation into the revelations in the ‘Pandora Papers’ and assured appropriate action in such cases as per law, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday evening.

Anil Ambani, Vinod Adani, Jackie Shroff, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Niira Radia, Sachin Tendulkar and Satish Sharma, are among the 300 Indians mentioned in the list so far.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by several aspirants seeking the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2021 examination held on September 12 due to alleged paper leak and malpractices.

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Monday extended the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha till October 7. The court also sent five others arrested in the alleged drug racket busted on a cruise to NCB custody till October 7.

Mustering support for his government’s fight against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to his counterparts in 12 States, calling for united efforts to restore the primacy of the States in administering the education sector as originally envisaged in the Constitution.

Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking bail in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. In his bail application filed by advocate Pradeep Rana, the wrestler stated that he has been falsely implicated and incarcerated in jail since June 2.

India has urged Sri Lanka to hold elections to its provincial councils without further delay, according to the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) whose delegation met visiting Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday.

Japan's parliament on Monday elected Fumio Kishida, a former moderate turned hawk, as Prime Minister. He'll face an economy battered by the pandemic, security threats from China and North Korea and leadership of a political party whose popularity is sagging ahead of a fast-approaching crucial national election.

Two U.S.-based scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine on October 4 for their discovery of the receptors that allow humans to feel temperature and touch.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian focused their work on the field of somatosensation, that is the ability of specialised organs such as eyes, ears and skin to see, hear and feel.

China on Monday sent 52 PLA Air Force aircraft towards Taiwan in the latest show of aerial force, marking a third record aerial intrusion in the past four days. Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence said the aircraft included 34 J-16s and 12 nuclear capable H-6 bombers, and said it had responded by issuing radio warnings and deploying air defence systems to monitor the activity.

Shimron Hetmyer kept his nerves and played some fine shots under pressure to guide Delhi Capitals to a three-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in a battle for top-two finish in the Indian Premier League in Dubai on Monday.

England cricket officials will announce this week if the scheduled Ashes series in Australia will go ahead. The tour is in doubt because of restrictions in place in Australia due to the pandemic.