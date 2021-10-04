Morning digest | ‘Pandora Papers’ expose offshore assets of heads of state, government; 4 farmers killed as car in Union Minister’s convoy runs amok in Uttar Pradesh, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Protests against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday took a grim turn with farmers groups alleging that at least four farmers were killed and several injured after they were deliberately run over by a car that was part of the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Four persons in the Minister’s convoy were killed in violence that followed, Kheri Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh said.

More than a dozen heads of state and government, including the King of Jordan and the Czech Prime Minister, have hidden millions in offshore tax havens, according to investigation published on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) media consortium.

Millions of leaked documents dubbed the Pandora Papers and a worldwide journalistic partnership on Sunday claims to have uncovered financial secrets of current and former world leaders, politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories, including India.

"People linked by the secret documents to offshore assets include India’s cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar, pop music diva Shakira, supermodel Claudia Schiffer and an Italian mobster known as ‘Lell the Fat One’,” says the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in its report.

Delhi University will start admissions to undergraduate courses under the first cut-off list from Monday. The students can apply from 10 a.m. on October 4 to 11.59 p.m. on October 6 on the admission portal where they had submitted their application forms after the university released its first list on October 1.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday courted a fresh controversy over his advice to the party cadre for tit-for-tat action against the farmers opposing the farm laws in Haryana and not mind spending a few months in jails.

In over a video going viral on social media platforms, Mr. Lal, in an interaction with the party cadres, has been seen advising them to raise groups of 500-700 volunteers armed with lathis in each district of north and west Haryana and retaliate against the protesting farmers.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, and three others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 afternoon after hours of interrogation following a drug bust on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Five others were also detained for questioning.

With talks under way between the Central government and Zydus Cadila over the pricing of the COVID-19 vaccine , the pharma company is learnt to have proposed ₹1,900 for its three-dose jab that can be given to those above 12 years of age.

However, the government is negotiating for a reduction in price and a final decision on it is likely to be taken this week, sources in the know of the developments said.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Sunday to send rates soaring to new record highs across the country but top government officials insisted oil companies haven't passed on the entire increase warranted from international oil and gas rising to three-year highs.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll on Sunday by a record margin of 58,832 votes against her nearest rival Priyanka Tibrewal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This victory makes Ms. Banerjee a member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and will allow her to continue as Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Even as the 10-day quarantine norm for British nationals kicks in on Monday, a leading export promotion body has urged the government for a rethink as it could curtail the entry of U.K. buyers and hit new orders just when business is returning to some normalcy.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said that a new Director General of Police (DGP) would be appointed soon in consultation with the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and other ministers.

Taliban supporters and senior figures held their first mass rally near Kabul on Sunday, but their show of strength was overshadowed by a bomb blast at the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital.

At least five civilians were killed in the blast, Qari Saeed Khosti, a Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman, said.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Sunday visited the World War II-era oil storage facility in the strategically advantaged port district of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka’s east coast, which has been a key bilateral economic partnership link for decades.

Young Shubman Gill hit a fine half century after an impressive display by the bowlers to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a six-wicket win over Sunrisres Hyderabad and keep their IPL play-offs hopes alive here on Sunday.

KKR first produced a clinical bowling effort to restrict SRH to a below-par 115 for eight and then rode on Gill's 57 off 51 balls to reach home comfortably.

According to the All India Gaming Federation, India’s online gaming industry is expected to be worth ₹15,500 crore by 2023. A 2019 survey by the U.S.-based Limelight Networks found that India had the second largest number of gamers after South Korea, and while time spent online is still not as high as in other countries, it found that almost a quarter of adult Indian gamers had missed work while playing games.

A day after China sent a record 38 aircraft towards Taiwan, the Defence Ministry in Taiwan said Beijing had broken its record of air intrusions for a second straight day.

As many as 39 aircraft in two waves on Saturday entered the Air Defence Identification Zone, the Defence Ministry said.

North Korea has warned the UN Security Council against criticising the isolated country’s missile programme, in a statement on Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body.