Morning digest: Donald Trump doing 'very well', say White House medical staff; community spread of COVID-19 in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee, and more

President Donald Trump said in a video from his hospital room on Saturday that he felt “much better” and hoped to be “back soon,” after a day of contradictory messages from the White House about his condition following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus during early Friday morning, is doing “very well” as per his physician Sean Conley. The President’s treatment includes a five day course of remdesivir and a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies, an experimental therapy. The doctor’s comments have also raised questions on the timeline of Mr. Trump’s diagnosis.

Expressing concern over the spread of COVID-19, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday the viral infection has reached the stage of community spread.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the Hathras case.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Eoin Morgan (44, 18b, 1x4, 5x6) and Rahul Tripathi (36, 16b, 3x4, 3x6) turned a stiff chase into an exhibition of power-hitting, but their side fell 18 runs short of Delhi Capitals’ 228 in an IPL encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Virat Kohli (72 n.o., 53b, 7x4, 2x6) and Devdutt Padikkal (63, 45b, 6x4, 1x6) guided Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a facile eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR), in an IPL encounter at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Germany marked the 30th anniversary of its reunification on Saturday, drawing a generally positive picture of the progress made in knitting together east and west. The country’s president declared that today’s is the best Germany there has ever been and proposed a new memorial to the peaceful revolutionaries who helped end communist rule.

South Kashmir’s Pulwama district has witnessed a jump from 2% prevalence of the COVID-19-generated antibodies among the location population to 27.3% in just two months, indicating the trend of “fast-growing prevalence” in the Valley.

The hospitality sector in Himachal Pradesh is hoping for a revival after months of crippling lockdown due to the pandemic.