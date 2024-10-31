Troop disengagement completed at Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh

The troops of India and China completed disengagement at Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh on Wednesday (October 30, 2024), Army sources confirmed. This also marked the completion of disengagement from all the friction points of the stand-off that began in May 2020. Following this, the two sides were likely to exchange sweets at all five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points on the account of Deepavali along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Actor Darshan released on bail from Ballari Central Prison

Kannada film star Darshan, who was lodged in Ballari Central Prison in connection with the Chitradurga-based Renukaswamy murder case, was released on bail on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) evening.

India seeks FBI, Interpol help to trace airline bomb hoax callers

With more than 400 bomb hoax threats disrupting international and domestic air travel in India over the past two weeks, New Delhi has reached out to the U.S. government and the Interpol to help investigate the calls.

At least 95 people die in devastating flash floods in Spain

Flash floods in Spain turned village streets into rivers, ruined homes, disrupted transportation and killed at least 95 people in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.

Donald Trump tries to win over Latino voters; suggests Biden-Harris rift

Republican Donald Trump went into damage control mode and tried to win over the Latino community on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) after insulting comments about them by a speaker at a signature event of his campaign in New York on Sunday (October 27, 2024) snowballed into a controversy.

BJP plans 100 rallies in Maharashtra; Congress to announce poll guarantees on Nov. 6

With the Maharashtra Assembly election slated for November 20, the central leadership of the Congress and the BJP will focus on holding multiple rallies in the State over the next few days.

New Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem says will accept ceasefire with Israel if terms ‘suitable’

Hezbollah’s new leader Naim Qassem on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) said the group would agree to a ceasefire with Israel under acceptable terms, but added that a viable deal has yet to be presented.

Centre notifies email policy for Ministries, Central departments

The Union government on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) notified the Email Policy of Government of India, 2024, outlining which government departments and bodies must use the National Informatics Centre (NIC)’s NICeMail service.

Stir seeking justice for murdered doctor in West Bengal undermined by split

Cracks have emerged among junior doctors in West Bengal who have been agitating since August 9 to seek justice for the doctor who was raped and killed on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH). One faction is at odds with the ruling establishment, and the other appears soft on the Government.

Dhoni likely to be retained as an uncapped player by CSK: Report

Former India captain M.S. Dhoni is expected to be retained as an uncapped player by Chennai Super Kings, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

