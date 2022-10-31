Supporters of Brazil’s former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva react as they gather on the day of the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Brasilia, Brazil October 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Brazil’s Lula defeats Bolsonaro to win Presidency again in stunning comeback

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on October 30 defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an election that marked a stunning comeback for the leftist leader and the end of the country’s most right-wing government in decades. In his third term, Mr. Lula will confront a sluggish economy, tighter budget constraints and a more hostile legislature. Mr. Bolsonaro’s allies form the largest bloc in Congress after this month’s general election revealed the enduring strength of his conservative coalition.

At least 120 drown as suspension bridge across Machchhu river collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi

At least 120 were killed after more than 350 people fell into the Machchu river when a newly renovated colonial-era suspension bridge collapsed on October 30 evening in Morbi town of Gujarat. According to sources, the BJP is contemplating cancelling the Prime Minister’s roadshow and other political events in the State. There is also a possibility of Mr. Modi visiting Morbi on October 31 to take stock of the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

India presents low cost manufacturing and high output opportunities: Modi

India’s growth momentum has been maintained despite the COVID-19 pandemic, war, and supply-chain disruptions, and India is presenting opportunities for low cost manufacturing and high output, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday after laying the foundation stone for the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility to be set up by a consortium of Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus Defence and Space in Vadodara.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty win French Open men's doubles title

The star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the French Open Super 750 crown with a straight-game demolition of Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the men’s doubles final.The world number 8 pair, who had finished runners-up in the 2019 edition, rode on their formidable attack to outwit the 25th ranked Lu and Yang 21-13 21-19 in the summit clash that lasted 48 minutes.

CAA is a benign piece of legislation, Union Home Ministry tells Supreme Court

The government, in an affidavit filed late on Sunday, said “the CAA is a specific amendment which seeks to tackle a specific problem, i.e., the persecution on the ground of religion in the light of the undisputable theocratic constitutional position in these specified countries, the systematic functioning of these States and the perception of fear that may be prevalent amongst minorities as per the de facto situation in these countries”.

Mexico Grand Prix | Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday to set a Formula One record of 14 victories in a single season. The Dutch driver led from pole position at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and made one stop before a long stint on the medium tyres to take the chequered flag 15.186 seconds clear of Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton.

Assam Police told to keep a watch on foreign preachers

The instruction followed the detention and deportation of 27 foreign nationals — 17 Bangladeshi and 10 Europeans — from three districts of eastern Assam in about a month. All of them came on a tourist visa and not a missionary visa that allows restricted religious activities, police said.

Musk denies reports he is firing Twitter employees in attempt to avoid payouts

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has denied a New York Times report about laying off Twitter employees at a date earlier than Nov. 1 to avoid stock grants due on the day. In a response to a Twitter user asking about the layoffs, Mr. Musk tweeted: "This is false." The New York Times reported on Saturday that Mr. Musk has ordered job cuts across the company, with some teams to be trimmed more than others and that layoffs would take place before Nov. 1 date.

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ as farm fires share rises to 26%

The share of stubble burning in the neighboring States that contributes to Delhi’s pollution rose to 26% on Sunday, the highest this year so far. It was 21% on Saturday, meteorological officials said. Atmospheric conditions are such that smoke from the farm fires are now blowing towards the Capital, alerting agencies to take localised measures to minimise the impact. The Delhi government on Sunday said that it has formed 586 teams that will monitor the construction-demolition ban that has come into force.

Road transport and highways sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report

The road transport and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects at 262, followed by railways at 115 and the petroleum sector at 89, showed a government report. The report showed that the Muneerabad-Mahaboobnagar rail project is the most-delayed project. It is delayed by 276 months. The second-most delayed project is the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project which is delayed by 247 months. The third-most delayed project is Belapur-Seawood-Urban Electrified Double Line, which is delayed by 228 months.

India, GCC group likely to start free trade pact negotiations next month

ndia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries are expected to start negotiations for a free trade agreement next month with an aim to boost economic ties between the two regions, an official said. "Terms of reference for the agreement are being finalised and we expect to launch the negotiations next month," the official said. According to experts, the GCC region holds huge trade potential and a trade agreement would help in further boosting India's exports to that market.

Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,925 units 3 models to rectify possible defect in brake assembly

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is recalling 9,925 units of its three models, Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis, to rectify a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The affected vehicles are manufactured between August 3 and September 1, 2022.

ISRO eyes next generation launch vehicle for heavier payloads

Dubbed as the Next-Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the space agency was working on the design of the rocket and would like the industry to collaborate with it in the development. “The intent is to bring industry along in the development process. All the money need not be invested by us. We want the industry to invest to create this rocket for all of us,” Mr. Somanath told PTI.