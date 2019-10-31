Morning digest: Jammu and Kashmir ceases to be a State; Pentagon releases video, photos of Baghdadi raid, and more

Jammu and Kashmir is all set to get bifurcated into two Union Territories (UTs) on October 31, when Girish Chandra Murmu and Radha Krishna Mathur will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governors of J&K and Ladakh respectively at two separate ceremonies.

The Pentagon released video and photos on Wednesday of the U.S. special forces raid that resulted in the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Among the images released by the Defence Department was grainy black-and-white footage of U.S. troops approaching on foot the high-walled compound in northwestern Syria where Baghdadi was holed up.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah’s detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has been extended to three months, a senior government official said. It was extended last month.

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday quashed a cow smuggling case registered against Haryana dairy farmer Pehlu Khan, who was allegedly lynched by a mob of cow vigilantes in 2017.

The relief covered Khan’s two sons and the owner of the pick-up truck in which they were transporting the cattle.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL) on Wednesday confirmed that a malware had indeed infected its system at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP), a day after KKNPP officials had categorically asserted that the systems at the plant could not be accessed by anyone outside the network as they were all isolated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met an all-party delegation from Manipur late on Wednesday and assured them that the interests of the State will be taken into account before finalising the Naga peace accord.

Chief Justice of India-designate, Justice S.A. Bobde, said every religion has beliefs not supported by reason.

“Every religion has its own practices which are a mystery. There are beliefs not supported by reason. Look at the very act of praying... every religion has its own way of praying and conditions for offering prayers,” Justice Bobde told The Hindu on Wednesday.

While Tamil Nadu was mourning the death of toddler Sujith Wilson, who fell into an abandoned borewell in Tiruchi district, a three-year-old boy drowned in a pit dug up for constructing a rainwater harvesting structure at his grandfather’s house in Virudhunagar district on October 30.

For about 400 junior policemen in Bihar’s Samastipur district, a pledge of honesty is part of the application form for leave to perform Chhath puja. It comes with a rider: If they give a false declaration just to avail leave, their entire family would be visited by a curse.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate for the third straight time on Wednesday, but the central bank remains divided, with two of the 10 voting members dissenting.

Twitter said on October 30 that it would stop all political advertising globally on its platform, responding to growing criticism over misinformation from politicians on social media.

Sourav Ganguly and his new team of BCCI office-bearers visited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here on Wednesday, meeting Rahul Dravid to discuss the way forward for the facility.