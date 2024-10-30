No clarity yet on sharing of seats in Mahayuti, MVA

Maharashtra witnessed dramatic scenes on the last day to file nominations for the Assembly election, with confusion in both the ruling and Opposition alliances regarding their exact formulas for seat-sharing. For both the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, full clarity is only likely to arrive after Deepavali when the deadline to withdraw nominations arrives on November 4.

Mobile app for birth and death registration launched

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) launched the Civil Registration System (CRS) mobile application to “integrate technology with governance”.

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority directs firms to cut prices of three anti-cancer drugs

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has directed manufacturers to reduce the maximum retail price (MRP) of three anti-cancer drugs – Trastuzumab, Osimertinib and Durvalumab – in line with the government’s commitment to ensure the availability of drugs at affordable prices.

Kerala temple fireworks explosion: 101 undergo treatment at various hospitals, one critical

In the aftermath of a fire accident at the Anjootambalam Veererkavu temple at Nileshwaram in Kasaragod district of Kerala on Tuesday (October 29, 2024), a total of 154 individuals had sought medical attention, with 101 currently under treatment across multiple hospitals.

Deadly Israeli strike in Gaza amid anger over U.N. agency ban

A single Israeli air strike on a residential block left nearly 100 dead on Tuesday (October 29, 2024), Gaza’s civil defence agency said, as Israel faced criticism after its parliament voted to ban the key U.N. aid agency working in the Palestinian territory.

Haryana poll process was flawless, says Election Commission; rejects Congress charges

The Election Commission on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) rejected as “baseless” allegations made by the Congress of irregularities in the Haryana Assembly election and cautioned it and other political parties against “unfounded and sensational” complaints at sensitive junctures such as polling and counting days.

General Electric may deliver F-404 engines by March or April; India invokes penalty clause

After several delays, the F-404 jet engines, meant to power the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk1A, are expected to be delivered by the U.S. engine manufacturer, General Electric (GE), by March or April 2025, according to sources in the know. The contractual obligations in terms of penalty for delayed deliveries have been invoked, sources has said.

Madras High Court revives 2006 disproportionate assets case against Panneerselvam

The Madras High Court on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) set aside an order passed by a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on December 3, 2012, permitting the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to withdraw a 2006 disproportionate assets case registered against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK expelled leader O. Panneerselvam and his family members.

Ranji Trophy | Harshit Rana is totally ready to play Test cricket: Delhi coach Sarandeep

Harshit Rana ticked almost all boxes in Delhi’s victory against Assam in the Ranji Trophy, underlining his readiness for the five-Test tour of Australia next month.

