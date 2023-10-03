Morning Digest | Army launches anti-militancy operation in Rajouri; INDIA bloc cites Bihar data to reiterate demand for caste census, and more

October 03, 2023 06:48 am | Updated 06:49 am IST

Jammu encounter: Army launches major anti-militancy operation in Rajouri

An exchange of fire started on Monday night in Rajouri’s Kalakote between hiding militants and security forces, led by the Army who launched a major anti-militancy operation in the area during the day. Officials said the encounter was reported in Tatapani area of Kalakote. “An operation that started during the day continues in the area,” an official said.

INDIA bloc cites Bihar data to reiterate demand for nationwide caste census

Citing the findings of the Bihar caste survey, leaders of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on October 2 reiterated their demand for conducting a countrywide caste census to ensure “social justice” to the deprived classes. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election next year, parties belonging to the INDIA bloc have made the demand for a caste census and OBC outreach their most visible political strategy.

Oxford-Serum institute malaria vaccine recommended for use by WHO

The R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, leveraging Novavax’s adjuvant technology, has been recommended for use by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after meeting required safety, quality and effectiveness standards, on Monday.

Over 100 aircraft, including Rafales, to be part of air show in Prayagraj: IAF officer

Over 100 aircraft, including the Rafale fighter jets, will be part of an air show to be held in Prayagraj next week to commemorate the completion of the 91st year of the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor said on October 2. Mr. Kapoor, who is Air Marshal, Headquarters, Central Air Command, reached the Sangam area in Prayagraj with a cycle rally to spread awareness about the air show to be held on October 8.

Online auction of gifts, mementoes received by PM Modi begins

An array of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during various programmes and events across the country has been put up for e-auction, which began on October 2 .The 912 items are on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Delhi.

Trinamool begins two-day protest in Delhi over fund cuts; Union Minister Giriraj Singh threatens CBI probe

Escalating their ongoing power tussle with the BJP over alleged denial of funds to West Bengal by the Union government, Trinamool Congress leaders began their two-day protest in New Delhi on October 2, while Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged that the Trinamool government had created 25 lakh fake job cards to siphon off Central funds, and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could be ordered.

North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 children killed in Utah plane crash

A state senator from North Dakota, his wife and their two young children died when the small plane they were riding crashed in Utah, a Senate leader said on October 2. Doug Larsen’s death was confirmed on October 2 in an email that Republican Senate Majority Leader David Hogue sent to his fellow senators and was obtained by The Associated Press.

Donald Trump attends court, calls New York fraud trial a ‘scam’

The fraud lawsuit that could cost former U.S. President Donald Trump control of some of his most prized properties went to trial on Monday, with New York State lawyers vowing to hold him accountable while he denounced the case as a politically motivated “scam.”

U.S., Philippines begin annual drills in disputed South China Sea

The United States and the Philippines launched annual joint naval war games on Monday, days after the latest diplomatic row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed South China Sea. More than a thousand sailors from the two allies are taking part in the annual “Samasama” (Tagalog for Together) anti-submarine, surface and electronic warfare drills off Manila and the south of Luzon, the main island of the Philippines.

After Ankara bombing, Turkiye hits back in Iraq and at home

Turkiye said it unleashed air strikes on militant targets in northern Iraq and detained suspects in Istanbul overnight, hours after Kurdish militants said they orchestrated the first bomb attack in the capital Ankara in years. On Sunday morning, two attackers detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara, killing them both and wounding two police officers. The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group claimed responsibility.

Hangzhou Asian Games table tennis | Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee lose in semifinals; settle for bronze

The North Korean pair of Chu Suyong and Pak Sugyong came up against the yellow wall of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee. They looked to play their fast natural game; firing in smash after smash only to find the Mukherjees – not related – to get into position and block. Ten errors from the North Koreans, who looked to force the issue and a backhand winner from Sutirtha Mukherjee in the opening game gave India a 1-0 lead as it looked set for another huge scalp.

Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up | Rain thwarts South Africa again

The heavens opened just when Quinton de Kock (84 not out) and David Miller (18 not out) had lined up for the final assault in pursuit of the tall target (322) set by New Zealand and brought a pre-mature end to ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on October 2. South Africa appeared to be on course for victory and de Kock had warmed up for the kill with two boundaries off Daryl Mitchell when rain stopped play and the Proteas fell short of the DLS par score (218) by seven runs.