A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Brazil presidential race goes to Lula-Bolsonaro runoff

Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office.

Poverty, unemployment are demons in today’s world: RSS

Poverty and unemployment are demons in today’s world, said general secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dattatreya Hosabale. He added that even after India managed to grow to a great extent economically, economic inequality is a matter of concern.

Ahead of trade deal, U.K. firms urge India to unravel ‘frustrating’ red tape

Legal and regulatory impediments in India continue to be a source of “frustration” for investors looking to set up or expand operations in India, even as land acquisition and “regular delays” in Customs clearances remain problematic, the U.K. India Business Council (UKIBC) has conveyed to the Government of India.

Sonia Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on October 6

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join the on-going Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 6, sources said on Sunday. It will be the first time that Ms. Gandhi will be joining the padayatra that began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari.

Bihar Agriculture Minister, who flagged corruption, resigns

Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh who, of late, has made news for flagging issues of “rampant corruption” in his department, resigned on Sunday. The Opposition BJP said “a great Indian political comedy circus show” was going on in Bihar.

Blow to Thackeray camp as hundreds of Shiv Sainiks from Aaditya’s Worli constituency join Shinde faction

In a blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena camp ahead of the October 5 Dasara rally, hundreds of activists and office bearers from the fisherfolk community of Worli Koliwada area joined the rival Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

62% of rural households in India have fully functional tap water connections: Centre

Around 62% of rural households in India had fully functional tap water connections within their premises, according to a survey commissioned by the Union Ministry of Water Resources to assess the functioning of the government’s marquee Jal Jeevan Mission. In June, the Centre had reported this number to be 52%.

Telangana wins Swachh Survekshan Gramin 2022 award; among smaller States and UTs Andaman & Nicobar is the winner

Telangana won the first prize under the Large States category under Swachh Survekshan Gramin (SSG) 2022 which looked into the sanitation status of rural areas, Haryana was adjudged the second and Tamil Nadu the third. Giving away the awards on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu said that the Swach Bharat Abhiyan that had brought in a wholescale behavioural change in the populace acted as a shield during the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s geospatial technology industry set to grow at 12.8%, says Science Minister Jitendra Singh

India’s geospatial technology industry was expected to cross ₹63,100 crore by 2025 at a growth rate of 12.8%, Union Science Minister Jitendra Singh said at a briefing to announce the second United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress (UNWGIC) scheduled in Hyderabad from October 10-14.

Prashant Kishor embarks on 3,500 km ‘padyatra’ from Gandhi ashram in Bihar’s Champaran

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor embarked on a 3,500-km padyatra (march) from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram of West Champaran in Bihar. On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who had launched his Satyagraha movement in 1917 from Bhitiharwa Ashram, Mr. Kishor began the foot march across Bihar under his Jan Suraaj (people’s good governance) campaign.

Email threat to blow up Mumbai-Ahmedabad IndiGo flight turns out to be hoax

A case was registered after an unidentified person sent an email to the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) threatening to blow up a flight of IndiGo airline, a Mumbai police official said on Sunday.

PM Krisjanis Karin’s centrist party wins election in Latvia

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins’s pro-Western centrist party has won elections in Latvia while parties supported by the Baltic state’s large Russian-speaking minority have suffered major setbacks.

Pak Cabinet approves legal action against Imran Khan over leaked ‘foreign conspiracy’ cypher audio tapes

Pakistan’s Cabinet on Sunday decided to launch legal action against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party’s top leaders over audio leaks in which he could allegedly be heard discussing the controversial US cypher and how to exploit it to portray his ouster as a conspiracy.

Ind vs SA, 2nd T20 | Suryakumar and Rahul lead India’s charge for a 2­-0 lead

A power­packed batting display gave India a 16-­run win over South Africa in the second T20I here on Sunday. The home side wrapped up the three match series 2-­0.

England crush Pakistan in seventh T20, wins series 4-3

A sublime fifty from Dawid Malan and three wickets for Chris Woakes guided England to a thumping 67-run win over Pakistan in the seventh Twenty20 in Lahore on Sunday as they clinched the series 4-3 in a major boost ahead of the World Cup.

Haaland, Foden hit hat-tricks as Manchester City thrash United 6-3

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks to fire champions Manchester City to a rampant 6-3 thrashing of local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

National Games | Antim underlines her class in the women’s 53kg

World under-20 champion Antim Panghal displayed her class to bag the women’s 53kg gold medal in the wrestling arena of the National Games on Sunday.

National Games | Sarvesh creates high jump Games record

Sarvesh Kushare created a new Games record on his way to the men’s high jump gold at the athletics arena of the National Games on the IIT campus.