India, Spain condemn attacks on U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon

India and Spain on Monday (October 28, 2024) condemned the attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and highlighted that the safety and security of peacekeepers are of “paramount importance and must be ensured by all.” The two countries are major troop-contributing nations to UNIFIL.

MHA warns against illegal payment gateways running through mule accounts

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Home Ministry has issued an alert against illegal payment gateways created using mule bank accounts by transnational organised cyber criminals facilitating money laundering as a service.

Militant killed in ongoing operation in Jammu’s Sunderbani Sector: Army

One militant was killed as security forces foiled a militant attack in Jammu’s Sunderbani Sector on Monday (October 28, 2024) after a group of militants targeted an ambulance of the Army around 7 a.m.

Over 60 flights get bomb threats on October 28 taking total to 410 aircrafts in 15 days

More than 60 flights of Indian carriers received bomb threats on Monday (October 28, 2024), sources said.

In 15 days, over 410 domestic and international flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Israel passes two laws to restrict the work of UN agency’s operations in Gaza

Israeli lawmakers passed two laws on Monday (October 28, 2024) that could threaten the work of the main U.N. agency providing aid to people in Gaza by barring it from operating on Israeli soil, severing ties with it and deeming it a terror organization.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Mahayuti, MVA yet to complete seat-sharing

With just 24 hours remaining for filing nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have still not been able to decide on seat-sharing in nine and 20 seats respectively.

In fresh attack on SEBI chief, Rahul Gandhi says ‘institutional collapse’ given way to ‘dangerous cronyism’

In a fresh attack on Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Buch, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday (October 28, 2024) alleged that the current regime is no longer merely encouraging monopolies but actively concentrating the country’s wealth in the hands of a few.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Congress names Bokaro, Dhanbad candidates

The Congress, late on Monday (October 28, 2024), released the names of candidates for Bokaro and Dhanbad Assembly constituencies for the Jharkhand Assembly election.

Bandra stampede: Railways takes measures to curb rush

A day after 10 persons were injured in a stampede at the Bandra Terminus station in Mumbai, the Central Railway and the Western Railway made arrangements to control the festival crowd.

Spain’s Rodri and Bonmatí win Ballon d’Or award for best men’s and women’s players in world soccer

Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí won the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best soccer player on Monday (October 28, 2024).