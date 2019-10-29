Morning digest: Sujith Wilson's body recovered from borewell after 80 hours; J&K transition into two Union Territories to be a ‘low key’ affair, and more

The body of two-year-old Sujith Wilson who fell into an abandoned borewell at Nadukattupatti near Manapparai on Friday evening, was recovered early Tuesday.

The body was reportedly 'highly decomposed and dismembered' when it was finally retrieved from the borewell by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force early on Tuesday.

The State of Jammu and Kashmir will transition into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh on October 31, and the process will begin with the swearing-in of the two newly appointed Lieutenant-Governors in Srinagar and Leh, respectively. The bifurcation and downgrade of the State into Union Territories will be a “low-key” affair, a senior official said.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, set to retire on November 17, has less than 10 working days left and at least five judgments, touching on topics as diverse as religion, defence and politics, to deliver.

The most awaited among them would be the verdict of the Constitution Bench led by him in the cross-appeals filed by Hindu and Muslim parties for ownership of the disputed 2.77 acres of Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land.

As the tussle for power sharing continues in Maharashtra, delegations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari separately at the Raj Bhavan on Monday. The BJP delegation was led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena’s by Transport Minister Diwakar Raote. The two later said the meeting was just a courtesy call to extend Diwali greetings to the Governor, but party sources indicated a discussion on the modalities of government formation did take place.

With the apple trade in Kashmir affected by terror attacks, the Bihar government has taken an initiative to help traders and farmers by selling Kashmiri apples through Biscomaun (Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited) and Nafed (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited) at much lower prices than the market.

A new study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 36 countries found that two-thirds of sexually active women who wished to delay or limit childbearing stopped using contraception for the fear of side effects, health concerns and underestimation of the likelihood of conception. This led to one in four pregnancies being unintended.

It was a hot summer afternoon when thousands were running behind a helicopter. On board was Lalu Prasad Yadav, in a village about six hours drive from Patna. He landed and soon started talking about democracy.

“We realised that Mr. Prasad was aware that a team on ground, headed by Abhijit Banerjee, was filming him, so he started talking about his days in MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and Oxford, where he had gone to give lectures,” said Ranu Ghosh, a cinematographer, who now shuttles between Germany and India. She and Mr. Banerjee, who got the Nobel in economics earlier this month, jointly directed a film, Magnificent Journey: Times and Tales of Democracy.

The European Union agreed a three-month flexible Brexit delay on Monday but the British parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid to end the political paralysis with a December 12 election.

Apple’s made sure their AirPods are universally-recognised thanks to their trademark design, but they’ve not unnoticed by the meme-generating corner of the Internet.

Longtime teammates Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid will reconnect in Bengaluru on Wednesday as BCCI president and head of National Cricket Academy respectively to discuss the roadmap of Indian cricket’s feeder line.