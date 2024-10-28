Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam conference: Vijay lambasts at looting in the name of Dravidian model

Setting his path clear in politics, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, on Sunday (October 27, 2024), declared that his party will fight against sectarian forces “ideologically” and ‘Dravida model’-invoking corrupt forces “politically”. He also declared the party is open to sharing power with parties, which approach the TVK in the 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: MVA names 259 candidates, Mahayuti 235

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress on Sunday (October 27, 2024) released candidate lists featuring nine and 12 names respectively for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly election. With this, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has so far announced 259 candidates. The ruling Mahayuti alliance has so far named 235 candidates, with 20 more candidates from Shiv Sena and four more from Ajit Pawar-led NCP being the latest addition. The State Assembly has 288 seats.

10 injured in stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra station

A stampede on an overcrowded platform at Bandra railway station in Mumbai left at least 10 persons injured in the early hours of Sunday (October 27, 2024), officials said. Two of them were in a critical condition.

BJP’s next big target is to form government in Bengal, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (October 27, 2024) said the next big target for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was to form a government in West Bengal. The BJP leader, who was on a two-day visit to the State, launched his party membership drive.

Russian forces thwart attempted cross-border assault from Ukraine, official says

Russian forces thwarted an attempt at another cross-border incursion by Ukraine into southwestern Russia, a local official reported Sunday (October 27, 2024), months after Kyiv staged a bold assault on its nuclear-armed enemy that Moscow is still struggling to halt.

India to procure 15 more C-295 aircraft; 12 to be built at home

India is looking to procure 15 additional C-295 transport aircraft from Airbus, beyond the 56 already contracted, of which 12 would be manufactured in India by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), while three would come in fly-away condition, according to official sources.

Report flags abuse of economic charges to silence media

A new report from the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) flags the growing trend of governments resorting to false charges of financial crimes to silence the press. The report, titled ‘Misuse of economic charges to silence, threaten and attack the press: Review of case studies’ documents eight different cases of media under attack for their independent journalism, including that of NewsClick from India.

Two workers die, seven hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes at Ahmedabad textile factory

Two workers died and seven were hospitalised after they inhaled toxic fumes at a textile factory in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Sunday (October 27, 2024), police said.

Rural Development Ministry defends Aadhaar-based wage payment

The Union Rural Development Ministry in a statement issued on Sunday (October 27, 2024) defended using the Aadhaar Based Payment System (ABPS), calling it a “major reform” that helps in better targeting, increased efficiency, reducing delays in payments, and greater inclusion by curbing leakages.

IND-W vs NZ-W second ODI: Devine leads from the front as the White Ferns romp home

The men on Saturday (October 26, 2024) ended India’s 12-year unbeaten run in home Test series. The women on Sunday (October 27, 2024) won the second ODI to keep the three-match series alive. After making 259 for nine, they romped home by 76 runs.