Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during ‘Chintan Shivir’ of home ministers of all states, at Surajkund in Faridabad on October 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

States should have a uniform policy on law and order: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that States should have a uniform law and order policy as certain crimes such as cross-border terrorism and cybercrimes transcend regional and international boundaries. Mr. Shah said that by 2024, to counter terror activities, each State would have a National Investigation Agency (NIA) office as the agency had been given “extra territorial jurisdiction” and additional powers to confiscate property in terror-related cases.

Elon Musk fires top Twitter executives including CEO Parag Agrawal

Elon Musk became Twitter’s new owner on Thursday, firing top executives he had accused of misleading him and providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

Sachin Pilot calls on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss Rajasthan impasse

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot met newly-elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday to discuss the political stalemate in the State, where a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party was aborted on September 25 due to a rebellion by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot supporters.

PM Modi speaks to U.K. PM Rishi Sunak, discusses India-U.K. trade pact

Prime Minister Narendra on October 27 held a telephone conversation with the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The discussion between the two leaders took place in the backdrop of the arrival of the U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly who will participate in the special meeting of the U.N. Counter Terror Committee in Mumbai and Delhi.

BJP begins candidate selection exercise in Gujarat

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed observers for each Gujarat district to kick-start the process of collecting feedback from ground-level party workers to select candidates for the upcoming Assembly election.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Moscow

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on November 8, the Russian embassy announced in New Delhi on Thursday. “The Ministers will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the international agenda,” said the embassy in a press release. Mr. Jaishankar met Mr. Lavrov last month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s annual session. The visit was significant as it was the first visit of the Indian minister to Moscow since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in February

Give proof of ‘deletion’ of Muslim, Yadav voters, Election Commission tells Akhilesh Yadav

The Election Commission on India (ECI) on Thursday shot off a letter to Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, demanding that he submit proof to substantiate allegations on the “mass deletion” of Muslim and Yadav voters from the electoral rolls by the Commission during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Psychological test of death row convicts is essential, says Supreme Court

In a significant order, the Supreme Court has made it clear that the psychological evaluation of condemned prisoners by expert doctors, and access to them by mitigating investigators, are essential before the hearing begins on their appeals against the death penalty. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit said these reports would provide invaluable assistance for the Court to have an independent and holistic picture of the physical and mental condition and background of the condemned person whose life hangs in balance.

U.P. promotes tombs of Muslim devotees of Krishna for tourism

Amid the forested lanes of Gokul in Mathura are the once forgotten tombs of Raskhan and Taj Bibi, arguably the two most famous Muslim devotees of Lord Krishna. With the Uttar Pradesh Government focused on creating Krishna Janmabhoomi as a major pilgrim tourist destination in the State, the redevelopment of these burial sites has been prioritised. A 14-acre complex has been developed around the two hitherto neglected tombs.

JioMart onboards local craftsmen to transform lives, preserve heritage

JioMart, the e-marketplace from Reliance Retail, said it has onboarded third-party sellers to empower small businesses, MSMEs and local stores. These include local craftsmen from across the country to provide them with livelihood and preserve India’s heritage.

Putin says he won’t use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine but described the conflict there as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination, which he insisted are doomed to fail. Speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, Mr. Putin said it's pointless for Russia to strike Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

Five stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed

A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf Thursday and stabbed five people, killing one and wounding four others, including Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari, Italian authorities said. Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack at a shopping center in Assago, a suburb of Milan, carabinieri said.

Pakistan’s spy chief says ex-PM Khan asked military for illegal favours

Pakistan’s intelligence chief accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of asking the country’s powerful military for “illegal and unconstitutional” support for his government, in a scathing and unprecedented news conference on Thursday.

‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ targeted by climate activists

Climate activists glued themselves to Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” at a Dutch museum on Thursday in the latest stunt targeting famous artworks, but the painting was undamaged. Three men were arrested after the attack at The Hague’s Mauritshuis museum on the 1665 masterpiece which has inspired a bestselling novel and a Hollywood film.

T20 World Cup | Walk in the park for The Men in Blue against the Netherlands

Thursday dawned with glorious sunshine and as the Sydney Cricket Ground geared up for a double-header, a brief spell of rain raised the odd doubt. But the weather cleared and as the day wore on, cricket prevailed. Minutes after the match between South Africa and Bangladesh concluded, a sea of blue seeped into the stands. The Indian fans, still nursing the hangover of the triumph against Pakistan, had another win to savour as Rohit Sharma’s men defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match.

T20 World Cup | South Africa's Rilee Rossouw scores first century

South Africa's Rilee Roussouw scored the first century of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022. He scored the century against Bangladesh in the league match at Sydney on October 27, 2022. Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock shared in the highest-ever partnership in Twenty20 World Cup history, amassing 168 for the second wicket.