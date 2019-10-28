Morning digest: Delhi air quality dips to very poor on Diwali, U.S. leaders react to Baghdadi’s death, and more

Decorated lights decked up buildings and earthen lamps dotted houses as people across the country celebrated Deepavali on Sunday with much fanfare amid some restrictions on bursting of firecrackers imposed by the Supreme Court. People exchanged sweets and gifts, visited temples and greeted each other, with many of them taking the virtual route to convey their wishes.

Congratulating American troops for their daring air raid in northwest Syria that led to the death of ISIS leader and the world’s most wanted terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, top U.S. leaders on Sunday described it as a great day for America.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP locked in a battle of nerves over sharing of power in the next government in Maharashtra on October 27 enlisted support of MLAs from small outfits and independents between them in a bid to boost their respective numerical strength.

Independent MLAs Geeta Jain (Mira Bhayandar) and Rajendra Raut (Barshi) extended their support to the BJP after meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A BJP rebel, Ms. Jain had defeated the party’s official nominee Narendra Mehta in the October 21 elections, results of which were announced on October 24.

An old painting found in the kitchen of an elderly French woman, who considered it an icon of little importance, has made her a multimillionaire.

The work, a masterpiece attributed to the 13th century Italian painter Cimabue that was discovered earlier in 2019, sold for €24 million ($26.6 million) on October 27.

Amid the ongoing war of words between the Trinamool Congress government and Raj Bhavan, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife visited to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence to attend Kali Puja and spent around two hours there.

A layer of haze blanketed the national capital and its air quality dipped to “very poor” category with revellers continuing to defy with impunity the Supreme Court-enforced two-hour limit for bursting crackers on Diwali on Sunday.

A blaze at a shop in the Sadar Bazar area of central Delhi was among the over 200 fire-related incidents reported on Diwali, officials said on Sunday.

Russia raised doubts on Sunday over the “umpteenth death” of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who has been reported killed several times since 2014.

“The Defence Ministry does not have reliable information about the actions of the U.S. army in the Idlib ‘de-escalation’ zone... concerning the ‘umpteenth death’” of Baghdadi, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

The Islamic State group's spokesman was killed on Sunday in northern Syria, a top Kurdish official said, hours after the jihadists' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was announced dead.

The 27 European Union countries that will remain after Brexit hope to agree on Monday to delay Britain's divorce until January 31 with an earlier departure possible should the factious U.K. parliament ratify their separation deal, sources said.

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished second best after losing the finals in straight games against top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia at the French Open Super 750 here Sunday.