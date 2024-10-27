Ongoing hostilities benefit nobody: India on Israeli attack on Iran

India expressed deep concern about the unfolding situation in West Asia after Israel launched fresh attacks against Iran on Saturday (October 26, 2024), with the Ministry of External Affairs saying that the hostile situation does not help anyone.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress announces 16 more candidates

The Congress party has released its third list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20. The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party announced this selection of candidates for various constituencies across the State, focusing on a mix of experienced leaders and new faces.

‘Batenge to katenge’: Yogi Adityanath’s slogan is call for Hindu unity, says RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Saturday (October 26, 2024) backed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s controversial remark — ‘batenge to katenge’, claiming that Hindus ‘will be slaughtered if divided’ — with RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale saying that the slogan, calling for unity among Hindus, is the lifetime pledge of the Sangh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate new terminal at India-Bangladesh border on October 26 as cargo movement resumes

As trade resumes through land ports along the Bangladesh border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to inaugurate a passenger terminal building and a friendship gate at Petrapole in West Bengal on Sunday (October 26, 2024).

Protesting doctors hold convention at R.G. Kar Hospital with fresh call for justice

After ending their 17-day hunger strike on October 21, the protesting junior doctors of West Bengal held a mass convention at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) on Saturday (October 26, 2024) to voice their concerns.

BJP protecting SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch from answering to PAC: Congress

The Congress on Saturday (October 26, 2024) accused the BJP of insulating Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch from answering to the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the performance of the regulator. Ms. Buch skipped the PAC meeting on Thursday (October 24, 2024) citing personal reasons.

Hoax bomb threats: IT Ministry issues advisory warning to social media platforms

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Saturday (October 26, 2024) informed social media companies that it was their duty to curb threats to flights operating from India.

BJP accuses Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of failing to disclose crucial information in election affidavit

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday (October 26, 2024) accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who will make her electoral debut from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, of failing to disclose crucial information in her election affidavit.

World reactions to Israel’s deadly revenge strikes on Iran

The US, Britain and the European Union called for “de-escalation” after Israel on Saturday (October 26, 2024) hit military targets across Iran in deadly retaliatory strikes as Muslim countries and Russia blamed Israel for exacerbating the conflict.

SP announces list of star campaigners for bypolls, includes jailed leader Azam Khan

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday (October 26, 2024) released a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming bypolls in nine Assembly seats. The list includes jailed party leader and former 10-time MLA Mohammad Azam.

IND vs NZ second Test: Mitchell Santner does it again as New Zealand creates history in seven decades

For the second time in three days – and the third time in four innings this series – India’s batters surrendered against a clinical New Zealand as the visiting side created history by taking an unassailable lead in the three-match series, mauling India by 113 runs.