Israel launches retaliatory strikes on military targets in Iran

Israel launched airstrikes early Saturday (October 26, 2024) targeting what it described as military targets in Iran in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault on October 1, officials said. There was no immediate information on damage in the Islamic Republic. Israel’s military described the attack as “precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” without immediately elaborating.

84.8 lakh workers registered under MGNREGS ‘deleted’, finds report

Between April and September this year, as per a study released by Lib Tech, a consortium of academics and activists, 84.8 lakh workers registered under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) found their names deleted from the programme. At the same time, 45.4 lakh new workers have been added, with net deletion of workers standing at 39.3 lakh.

Chinese hackers targeted phones used by Trump and Vance, New York Times reports

Chinese hackers tapped into Verizon’s system targeted phones used by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance, the New York Times reported on Friday (October 25, 2024), citing people familiar with the matter. The newspaper said investigators were working to determine what communications, if any, were taken.

India-China disengagement begins, but doubts remain over whether LAC ‘buffer zones’ will be abolished

Days after South Block announced a breakthrough in Indo-Chinese border talks, and as the disengagement process begins at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), doubts about the agreement have started to sprout up. Questions are being asked about whether the “buffer zones” set up in eastern Ladakh will be abolished, with experts and former diplomats calling for full “transparency” on the contours of the resolution.

India, China to undertake ‘coordinated patrolling’

India and China will undertake “coordinated patrolling” in Depsang and Demchok along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh to avoid face-offs, as disengagement in both the areas was expected to be completed by October 29, Army sources said. They added that the patrols were set to resume by the “month-end”. As per an official source, it was agreed that Chinese patrols will be allowed in Yangste, Arunachal Pradesh “as before and not be blocked”.

Cyclone Dana brings rain to Odisha, Bengal

Severe cyclonic storm Dana spared Odisha on Friday (October 25, 2024), crossing the coast in Kendrapara district with a much-weakened intensity. The destruction was significantly less than feared. In West Bengal, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed Kolkata and the adjoining southern districts. One person died at Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas district.

Gas leak: Over 40 students from school in north Chennai’s Tiruvottiyur hospitalised

Over 40 students were admitted to hospitals on Friday following a gas leak at the laboratory in a school in Tiruvottiyur. Officials are yet to identify the cause of the leak. According to the police, the leak occurred in the chemistry laboratory of Victory Matriculation Higher Secondary School. As students in a few classrooms were exposed to the gas, parents and relatives gathered on the premises.

Border-Gavaskar trophy: Pacer Harshit Rana, all-rounder Nitish Reddy in Team India squad

Delhi speedster Harshit Rana and Andhra seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have earned maiden call-up in the 18-member Indian team led by Rohit Sharma for the upcoming five-Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. There is no Mohammed Shami in the squad while Kuldeep Yadav has been advised long term rehabilitation for his groin injury.

Supreme Court bars Gujarat government from allocating Gir Somnath lands to third party for now

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 25, 2024) barred the Gujarat government from transferring to any third party lands in Gir Somnath district where the local Muslim community says demolitions of its religious structures were carried out illegally. A Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai said the lands should remain with the government till the next date of hearing on November 11.

Livestock census begins, one lakh veterinary staff on job

The Centre has launched the 21st livestock census (LC), the five-yearly exercise of counting the country’s livestock, here on Friday (October 25, 2024). Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the census plays a key role in shaping policies that ensure the sustainable growth of country’s livestock sector.

Washington Post won’t endorse Harris or Trump

The influential Washington Post newspaper, owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, announced Friday (October 25, 2024) it will endorse neither Democrat Kamala Harris nor Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election. CEO William Lewis said this was a return “to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates.”

Court rejects plea for additional survey of Gyanvapi mosque

A Varanasi court on Friday (October 25, 2024) rejected the plea filed by Hindu petitioners seeking additional survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the entire premises of the Gyanvapi complex. Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi Fast Track Court, Yugal Sharma dismissed the plea filed in February in addition to the main 1991 suit concerning the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

