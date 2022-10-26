Morning Digest | Mallikarjun Kharge to officially take charge as Congress president today; UNSC members to pay tributes at Mumbai 26/11 memorial on Friday, and more

Newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Mallikarjun Kharge to officially take charge as Congress president today

A day before formally taking charge as the Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the latter’s official residence. Preparations are underway at the party headquarters for the official ceremony in which Mr. Kharge will be given the certificate of victory by central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry.

Kerala Governor issues notices to two more Vice-Chancellors

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) of Digital University Kerala (DUK) Saji Gopinath and Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) P.M. Mubarak Pasha. Similar notices were earlier served on nine other V-Cs, including V.P. Mahadevan Pillai, who completed his tenure as Kerala University V-C on Monday.

Jaishankar holds talks on India-U.K. relations with Britain’s Foreign Secretary

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday discussed relations between India-U.K. with his British counterpart James Cleverly. The call took place just before Mr. Cleverly was confirmed to continue in the post of Foreign Secretary by the newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Kerala human sacrifice: Probe under way into missing organs

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the suspected human sacrifice case at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district is looking into the two missing organs of victims notwithstanding the primary assessment that they might have been buried separately and since then decomposed

Bharat Jodo Yatra completes one-third of its journey, likely to reach Kashmir in February

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed one-third of its journey having covered 1,270 km in the past 48 days, and is expected to reach Kashmir, its end point, between February 20 and 25, Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday.

India, China should seek common ground for development and resolve differences through dialogue: Chinese envoy

As neighbours, it is natural for China and India to have some differences but the focus should be to seek common ground for development while resolving the pending issues through dialogue, outgoing Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Tuesday.

Five houses, 2 relief camps damaged in Mizoram due to heavy rain triggered by cyclone Sitrang

At least five houses and two relief camps in Mizoram's Mamit and Siaha districts were damaged due to heavy rain accompanied by squally wind under the impact of cyclone Sitrang, an official said on Tuesday. The downpour also triggered landslides and uprooted trees along several highways in various parts of the northeastern State, he said.

U.N. Security Council members to pay tributes at Mumbai 26/11 memorial

Ambassadors of all countries in the U.N. Security Council will attend a memorial for victims of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai on Friday, as a part of a special session of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) at the Taj Mumbai hotel, one of the sites of the attacks in 2008.

Miya Museum sealed two days after opening in Assam

Local authorities in western Goalpara district in Assam sealed a Miya Museum on October 25, two days after it was inaugurated by an organisation representing migrant Muslims. A team led by Lakhipur circle officer Rajib Gogoi evicted the items displayed at the museum at Dapkarbhita near Lakhipur town before sealing it. The reason cited was that it was a house built under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana-Grameen scheme but converted into a museum.

Dalit couple, son shot dead in M.P. village, 4 arrested, 3 on the run

Three members of a Dalit family — an elderly couple and their young son — were gunned down while a fourth one was critically injured allegedly by a neighbouring family in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Tuesday.

New U.K. PM Rishi Sunak promises ‘steadfast’ support for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a call that the U.K.‘s support for Ukraine would be steadfast and “as strong as ever under his premiership,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to hold mega protest on October 28

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to launch his much-trumpeted long march on October 28 to force the government to agree on the dissolution of the National Assembly and announce snap polls.

Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Service said, sending panicked residents out into the streets and causing substantial damage to a hospital. The quake, caused by a movement of the earth’s crust, struck around 10:59 p.m. near the upland town of Dolores.

Sindhu back in top 5, Prannoy moves to 12th in latest BWF rankings

Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu and Thomas Cup winner H.S. Prannoy gained a spot each to reach the 5th and 12th positions in women's and men's singles world rankings released on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet named captain for India's FIH Pro league matches in Bhubaneswar

Harmanpreet Singh was on Tuesday appointed captain of a 22-member Indian men's hockey team for the season opening FIH Pro League matches against Spain and New Zealand in Bhubaneswar. Manpreet Singh has been named as his deputy.

Badminton | Rankireddy-Chirag in pre-quarters, others lose in French Open

Commonwealth Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rallied to beat France’s Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov to enter the men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals of the French Open Super 750 tournament in Paris on Tuesday.