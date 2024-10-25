Severe cyclone Dana makes landfall along Odisha coast

The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Dana began on Thursday (October 24, 2024) night and was expected to continue till Friday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The storm moved north-northwest at a speed of 15 kmph over the past six hours before making landfall between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak district, with wind speeds of around 110 kmph, a senior IMD official said.

Two jawans, two Army porters injured in militant attack in J&K’s Baramulla

Two Army personnel and two porters were injured in a firefight with militants in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Thursday, officials said. In a separate incident, a non-local worker was injured after being fired at by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, as the valley witnessed a sudden spurt in terror attacks over the past one week.

India, China begin disengagement at Depsang and Demchok

India and China have begun disengaging from Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points of the 2020 standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, two official sources confirmed independently on Thursday (October 24, 2024). The process started on Tuesday and it will take few days to remove the structures erected during the stand-off and restore the landforms, one of the sources said.

Congress announces first list of 48 candidates for Maharashtra polls, retains 25 sitting MLAs

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and State unit chief Nana Patole are among 48 candidates that the Congress announced on Thursday (October 24, 2024) for the upcoming Assembly election in Maharashtra. The party has retained 25 sitting MLAs in the first list.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take oath as Chief Justice of India on November 11

The Union government on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the 51st Chief Justice of India with effect from November 11. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who is scheduled to retire on November 10, had recommended Justice Khanna as his successor in office, on October 17.

Canada backstabbed India, its behaviour ‘the pits’; Khalistan a criminal enterprise, says Sanjay Verma

Calling Canada’s behaviour “the pits”, India’s recalled High Commissioner Sanjay Verma says India was backstabbed and treated in a most unprofessional manner by a country that is supposed to be a friendly democracy. He said that “a handful” of supporters of Khalistan have turned the ideology into a criminal enterprise, which indulges in a range of activities such as gun-running and human trafficking and yet the Canadian authorities turn a blind eye because they comprise a vocal electoral bank for local politicians.

National Testing Agency remains tight-lipped on possible changes to NEET 2025 exam pattern

Speculation about changes in the exam pattern for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025 continues, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) only maintaining that it is awaiting a report of the high-powered expert committee, which was formed on the directions of the Supreme Court. The committee was constituted to look into measures to enhance the NEET exam process.

Supreme Court finds discrepancy in L-G’s version on when he came to know of tree-felling in ridge area

The Supreme Court on Thursday found that Delhi Lieutenant-Governor and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) ex-officio Chairperson V.K. Saxena’s version on oath in a personal affidavit about when exactly he came to know that trees were illegally felled in the protected ridge area did not match with official records.

President Muizzu to take 50% salary cut amid worsening financial crunch in the Maldives

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will take a 50% salary cut as part of his government’s efforts to cut costs, as the country braces itself for a possibly severe financial crunch. President Muizzu announced “special measures” in line with his government’s “economic reform agenda” proposed as part of the 2025 national budget.