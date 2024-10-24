Turkiye strikes Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria following deadly attack on defence company

Turkiye’s air force struck Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday in an apparent retaliation for an attack at a key state-run defence company that killed five people and wounded more than 20 others. The defence ministry said more than 30 targets were “destroyed” in the aerial offensive, without providing details on the locations that were hit. It said “all kinds of precautions” were taken to prevent harm to civilians.

Million people to be moved out of Cyclone Dana’s path in Odisha

Odisha government has sped up process of evacuating 10 lakh people to safer place as the severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall between Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts of Odisha during October 24-25. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi reviewed cyclone preparedness in the evening and directed senior officers to ensure safety of vulnerable people and no loss of life in the disaster.

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after attending BRICS Summit in Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi after his two-day visit to Russia, during which he participated in the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. He also met several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Ganderbal attacker caught on CCTV; security tightened

One of the two attackers, who opened fire at 12 civilians and left seven dead in Ganderbal’s Gagangeer area on October 20, has been captured on camera. Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant-Governor directed the J&K Police to beef up security of infrastructure projects.

MVA allies differ on deal to contest 85 seats each

Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance on Wednesday released its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, while addressing media persons, spoke of consensus on 270 seats. “All three parties have agreed on an 85-85-85 formula (85 seats each), with a few seats reserved for smaller parties. We have consensus on 270 seats. The discussions on the remaining seats with our alliance partners will start tomorrow,” Mr. Raut said.

Strike on Iran will show the world Israel’s might: Defence chief Yoav Gallant

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told Air Force crews on Wednesday that after striking in Iran, the world will understand Israel’s might and its enemies will learn a lesson, according to a video and an X post published by his office. Israel has been planning a response to a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on October 1, Tehran’s second direct attack on Israel in six months.

YouTuber Irfan controversy: DMS withdraws Clinical Establishment Act registration of hospital for 10 days

Days after YouTuber and food vlogger Irfan posted a video wherein he was seen cutting the umbilical cord of his newborn inside an operation theatre, the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) has withdrawn the Clinical Establishment Act registration of the Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Sholinganallur, for all patient care activities for 10 days except for pregnant women who are on continuous treatment at the hospital, with effect from October 24, 2024.

Cyberfraud losses could amount to 0.7% of GDP, projects Ministry’s study

Indians are likely to lose over ₹1.2 lakh crore over the next year due to cyber frauds, according to a projection made by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which runs under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). A senior government official said that according to a I4C study, mule bank accounts — which are used to facilitate illegal transactions and launder money — are one of the significant contributors to the online financial scams that could potentially siphon off 0.7% of the country’s GDP.

Champions League: Raphinha scores hat-trick as Barcelona romps Bayern; Liverpool, City notch up wins

Premier League leader Liverpool moved level on points with Aston Villa at the top of the Champions League standings Wednesday by extending its perfect record to three wins, and Manchester City set a new record for the most consecutive games undefeated in the history of the competition. Liverpool edged Leipzig 1-0 with a goal from Darwin Nunez. City routed Sparta Prague 5-0 with Erling Haaland scoring twice. Raphinha scored a hat trick as Barcelona finally beat Bayern Munich to end a series of six consecutive wins for the German team in their head-to-head meetings that included a humiliating 8-2 loss for Barca in the quarterfinals in 2020.