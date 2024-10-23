PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold bilateral talks on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) on the margins of the BRICS summit in Russia, in their first structured meeting since the eastern Ladakh border row erupted in May 2020. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made the announcement, a day after India and Chinafirmed up an agreement on patrolling by their militaries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad bypoll: Priyanka to file papers today

Congress leader and United Democratic Front candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, arrived at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Ms. Vadra will submit her nomination papers on Wednesday for the seat vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who had also won from the Rae Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Jharkhand Assembly polls: After Lalu dials Soren, JMM and RJD agree to fight under INDIA

After the intervention of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad, the party’s seat sharing talks with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ahead of Jharkhand Assembly election reached a conclusion on Tuesday following which RJD released its list of candidates for six seats. Both parties have agreed to contest the election in alliance with the INDIA bloc.

ADVERTISEMENT

India, Pakistan renew Kartarpur Corridor agreement until 2029

India and Pakistan agreed to renew their agreement to operate the Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate pilgrims from India to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara for another five years on Tuesday. The renewal of the project, originally proposed during the tenure of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as a Confidence Building Measure, has weathered the sharp downturn in relations between India and Pakistan.

Israel claims to have killed Hezbollah official expected to be group’s next leader

The Israeli military said Tuesday that one of its airstrikes outside Beirut earlier this month killed a top Hezbollah official who had been widely expected to be the group’s next leader.There was no immediate confirmation from the militant group about the fate of Hashem Safieddine.

India ready to provide all possible assistance for peace in Ukraine: PM Modi in Kazan

India supports restoration of peace between Ukraine and Russia and is committed to providing “all possible assistance” to end the crisis, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMF maintains India’s growth projection at 7% for FY25

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintained its June growth rate projects for India in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) released on Tuesday, to kick off the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings in Washington. The multilateral lender expected India to grow at 7% in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 and 6.5% in the next fiscal year (FY2025-26). World output was expected to grow at 3.2% in 2024 as well as 2025.

India scraps export tax on parboiled rice to boost exports

The Union Government has scrapped the export tax on parboiled rice, it said in an official order on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), as inventories across India — the world’s biggest exporter of the grain — surged and the country is set to produce a bumper crop after copious monsoon rains. The decision to remove the tax follows last month’s move to reduce the duty to 10% from 20% to boost exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, five trapped in building collapse in Bengaluru

One worker died, and many were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya near Hennur in Bengaluru on Tuesday amidst incessant rains. Initial probe revealed that poor quality of construction led to the incident and the rains made the building more vulnerable.

J&K Police promise security to non-local workers post Gagangeer attack

Amid growing panic among non-locals working in Kashmir, the Jammu & Kashmir Police on Tuesday assured them of “security and a safe environment to pursue their livelihoods without fear or intimidation” in the Valley. Police also busted a fresh module of militants. The killing of seven civilians, including a doctor and six other workers, by militants on Sunday (October 20, 2024) at an under-construction site of the Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal’s Gagangeer area has sent shockwaves among non-locals working in Kashmir, especially those who are part of the project.

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee smashes bottle during House panel meeting on Waqf Bill, suspended for a day

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee was on Tuesday suspended for a day from the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, after he allegedly smashed a glass water bottle and threw it towards Chairperson and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. Sources said Mr. Banerjee had a heated exchange of words with the BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court.

India vs New Zealand | Gill, Pant set to be available for second Test

hubman Gill and Rishabh Pant – the duo with fitness concerns – are set to feature in India’s starting line-up in the second Test against New Zealand. With the series on the line, despite the good news, Gill’s availability will mean the selection dilemma plot will thicken over the next two days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.