Morning Digest: India doesn’t rule out ‘net zero’ commitment at CoP; Over 700 held in J&K ahead of Amit Shah’s visit, and more

India hasn’t entirely ruled out on the possibility of agreeing to a ‘net zero’ target though it will not budge on demands from developed nations on making good on previous commitments, such as an annual $100 billion to developing countries for mitigating the impacts of climate change, facilitating technology transfer and putting in place a tangible market-based mechanism to activate the moribund carbon credit markets, according to sources.

Reiterating that the excise duty levied on petroleum products is funding free COVID-19 vaccines and public welfare schemes, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri said on Friday that global oil prices would likely fall by the time India vaccinates its entire population, indicating no tax cuts may be expected at that time.

Post-civilian killings and in the days running up to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Srinagar on Saturday, around 700 people have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir, including a few under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Ground Zero | Fault lines grow deeper in Bangladesh

It was early morning on October 13. A young man dialled 999 (Bangladesh’s emergency service number) to inform the police about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue at Nanua Dighir Par in Cumilla city under Chattogram division. A photograph showing the Quran placed on the knee of a Hindu deity had gone viral on social media. Within a few minutes, the officer in charge of the Kotwali police station reached the spot in plain clothes. According to different accounts, the officer was alone at that time.

India and the U.K. have agreed to strengthen climate initiatives and further their green partnership, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday. At a bilateral meeting with a delegation from the United Kingdom (UK) led by Foreign Minister Liz Truss, Mr. Yadav said India will support the U.K. COP Presidency.

India’s military posture in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh has added an offensive punch with the Army deploying Pinaka and Smerch long-range, multi-barrel rocket launch systems as well as BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles in the region.

International air travel to and from the country will continue only under the “air-bubble” arrangement for the foreseeable future, according to Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. If certain routes see a spurt in demand, the government could look at increasing frequency of flights within the “air-bubble”.

The Bhima Koregaon Commission on Friday issued summons to IPS officers Param Bir Singh and Rashmi Shukla to appear as witnesses in the caste-based violence that occurred on January 1, 2018 in Pune.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested eight more persons on Friday in connection with a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir and other places, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 13.

Of the 79 cases registered against unlawful conversion under the 2020 law in Uttar Pradesh till July this year, chargesheets have been filed in 50 cases, while final report was filed in seven cases, according to a document submitted by the State government in the Allahabad High Court.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Member Sushmita Dev and some party workers sustained minor injuries when miscreants attacked them at Amtali Bazar near here on Friday. The incident occurred on the day the party launched ‘Tripurar Jonya Trinamool’ (Trinamool for Tripura) campaign to woo voters ahead of municipal elections in the State.

The three-day meeting of the CPI(M) Central Committee which began on Friday is to decide on the party’s political line and its position in relation to the Congress party. The meeting comes ahead of the party congress scheduled for April next year.