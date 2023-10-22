Morning Digest | U.S. expresses concern over departure of Canadian diplomats from India; Israel steps up bombing of Gaza, and more

October 22, 2023 06:48 am | Updated 06:48 am IST

Centre asks senior officers to showcase nine years of achievements

The Union government has asked all departments to nominate officers to act as Rath Prabharis or special officers, who will be expected to advertise and promote the achievements of the government over the past nine years. The Opposition Congress asked how civil servants could be asked to do such pre-poll “political propaganda” for the government.

After U.K., U.S. expresses concern over departure of Canadian diplomats from India

The U.K. and the U.S. have expressed concerns over the departure of 41 Canadian diplomats from India, with Britain saying it disagrees with Indian government decisions which it believes is behind their exit amid an ongoing standoff between India and Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist.

Lost mother, wife to politics: Nawaz Sharif says at his first rally on return

“I lost my mother and wife to politics,” former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on October 21, getting visibly emotional as he described how he faced the news of their deaths during his imprisonment. Mr. Sharif was addressing a mammoth rally at Minar-e-Pakistan here this evening soon after he returned earlier to Pakistan ending the four years of self-imposed exile in the U.K.

SA vs ENG | South Africa buries England under a mountain of runs

Had it not been for Mark Wood wielding the long handle after the Proteas’ pace attack had taken the fizz out of the chase, England would have folded up for a total less than the 143 runs South Africa hammered in the last 10 overs.

Australian PM to visit China in November to meet with Xi

Australia’s Prime Minister will visit China in early November to meet President Xi Jinping, Canberra confirmed Sunday, as the two trading partners work to repair a once-frosty relationship. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese locked in the trip -- from November 4 to November 7 -- after China agreed to suspend a festering World Trade Organisation dispute sparked by hefty tariffs on Australian wine.

Israel steps up bombing of Gaza hours after first relief convoy enters

The Israeli military announced it was stepping up its bombardment of Hamas-controlled Gaza Saturday just hours after the first aid trucks arrived from Egypt bringing desperately needed relief to civilians in the war-torn enclave. The military said it aimed to reduce the risks its troops would face as they enter Gaza in the next phase of the war it launched on Hamas after the militant group carried out the deadliest attack in Israel’s history on October 7.

Jarange Patil warns of fresh agitation from October 25 if Maratha reservation demand not met

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday threatened a renewed agitation starting on October 25 if the Maharashtra government does not meet the demands of the Maratha community, which include reservations in jobs and educational institutions.

I never said CPI(M) backed BJP-JD(S) alliance, says Gowda

Clarifying that he never said that the ruling Left party in neighbouring Kerala supported the BJP-JD(S) alliance, Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Saturday said there is “some confusion in the CPI(M) regarding my statement”.

Court rejects plea seeking ASI survey inside Gyanvyapi mosque wazukhana

A district court in Varanasi on Saturday rejected a plea that sought a direction to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake a survey of the wazukhana (ablution pond) area, except for the ‘Shivling’ inside, within the Gyanvapi mosque without causing any damage to the structure.

Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United and England soccer great, dies at 86

Bobby Charlton, an English soccer icon who survived a plane crash that decimated a Manchester United team destined for greatness to become the heartbeat of his country’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, has died. He was 86.

Chandira Priyanga dropped from Puducherry Cabinet based on Chief Minister’s recommendation

Nedungadu MLA S. Chandira Priyanga has been removed from the Council of Ministers, headed by N. Rangasamy, in Puducherry. The communication removing Ms. Priyanga puts an end to the controversy surrounding her resignation from the All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance Ministry. Ms. Priyanga released copies of her resignation letter to the media on October 10.

Bharat Tex 2024 Expo to position India as global textiles powerhouse, says Goyal

Bharat Tex 2024 Expo, to be held from February 26-29 next year, will position India as a truly “global textiles powerhouse”, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Climate ‘loss and damage’ talks end in failure

A crucial meeting on climate “loss and damages” ahead of COP28 ended in failure on Saturday, with countries from the global north and south unable to reach an agreement, according to sources involved in the talks.

Akhilesh Yadav moderates attack on Congress; invokes Lohia and Mulayam

Akhilesh Yadav, following his initial reactions in the aftermath of the failed seat sharing talks with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, tempered his response on Saturday. The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said he had received a message from the top brass of the Congress party and that he will adhere to it.

Myanmar junta orders airstrikes to recover lost outposts

Myanmar’s ruling junta ordered air strikes and troop reinforcements as it tried to recover lost outposts near the Chinese border from rebels, the military said. The toppling of Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in a 2021 coup sparked a huge backlash and the military junta is now battling opponents across swaths of the country.